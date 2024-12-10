Insider Provides Stunning Injury Update on Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been going through a lot more than people realize to suit up each week as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback.

On the FOX NFL pregame show, NFL Insider Jay Glazer provided all of the details on Sunday, December 8.

“Aaron Rodgers, what nobody knows, is how many injuries he has been dealing with this whole season. There has been a grade two hamstring strain which is really a tear, an MCL sprain, [and] a high ankle sprain. He has been fighting through a lot of that and it raised him up a lot in the eyes of his teammates,” Glazer explained.

Sunday’s @NFLonFOX scoopage… @AaronRodgers12 fought through wayyyy more painful injuries than people realized this year, which propped him MORE in the eyes of his teammates, while others including owner talked of his benching his teammates didn’t feel same way seeing how much… pic.twitter.com/1OzHxsIb3L — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 9, 2024

Details on Injuries Would Explain a Lot for the Jets

Hearing the extent of Rodgers’ injuries this season certainly paints a much different picture of his play from a perception standpoint.

While he is on pace to break several single-season Jets records at the quarterback position. That is more so an indictment of the lack of great quarterback play in Jets’ history versus a compliment to Rodgers today.

Through the first 13 games of the season, Rodgers has completed 63.1% of his passes, has thrown for 2,966 passing yards, and owns a 20 touchdown to 8 interception ratio.

Glazer shared this report before the Jets took the field against the Miami Dolphins in Week 14. Before the game, Rodgers said he felt as healthy as he had all season and it looked that way on the field.

The former four-time NFL MVP had his first 300+ yard passing game in nearly three calendar years.

Rodgers, freshly 41 years of age, has four more games left in the 2024 regular season to prove he still has something left in the gas tank.

Rallying Cry for Final Jets Stretch of the Season

Rodgers revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” his extra motivation to finish off the season.

A goal he had written down for himself coming off of the Achilles injury was playing in all 17 games the following season for the Jets.

Glazer revealed that Rodgers’ teammates on the Jets want him to finish the season. Not only because that was his own personal goal but because of the toughness he has displayed to fight through injuries to stay on the field.

Gang Green was officially eliminated from playoff contention over the weekend. However, Rodgers is hellbent on finishing the season strong. The better he plays, the better his chances increase of potentially returning next season.

A lot is still unknown because of the uncertainty at head coach and general manager.

Rodgers joked with the media last week that plenty of people in the building have told him they want him back in 2025. The only problem is none of those people who shared that sentiment are making the decision on whether or not he returns.

We won’t know the answer to those questions for at least a month and a half, but with limited options available at quarterback, Rodgers potentially returning should become all the more attractive to the Jets.