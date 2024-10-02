Jets ‘in Contact’ With Raiders Amid Davante Adams Trade Rumors

Things are heating up quickly.

According to uStadium, the New York Jets “have been in contact” with the Las Vegas Raiders “as recently” as Tuesday, October 1.

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams officially requested a trade from the team and told them he “wanted” and “preferred” to play elsewhere.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini confirmed that the Jets and the Dallas Cowboys “are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation. Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

Jets Named One of Adams’ ‘Preferred Destinations’

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on social media that if Las Vegas decides to trade Adams, “he has a few preferred destinations.” Schultz confirmed that the Jets are one of those teams.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed that news as well saying the Jets and the New Orleans Saints are “two teams high on Davante Adams’ wishlist of places to land – if not at the very top.”

“Adams ideally would like to play with a QB he knows. The Jets have former teammate Aaron Rodgers, and the Saints have former teammate Derek Carr,” Schefter added.

That seems to check out because Adams told former NFL player and television host Shannon Sharpe on July 17 that the Jets were the one team he’d want to be moved to if he were ever moved.

“I’ll answer like this, if I’m going to be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron [Rodgers]. Or [if I was] relocated and be anywhere, it would be with Aaron,” Adams said on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast.

Adams, 31, has three years left on his $140 million contract.

Whichever team acquires Adams will owe him $13.5 million for the 2024 season. If the trade weren’t completed until the November 5 trade deadline, a team would only owe $8.6 million, per Spotrac.

He has two more years on his deal beyond that, but neither includes guaranteed money.

Adams Is One of the Best Receivers in Football, Could Have a Major Impact

In his 11 seasons in the NFL, Adams has caught 890 receptions for 10,990 receiving yards and has hauled in 96 touchdowns.

Not including the 2024 season, which we are in the middle of, Adams has recorded at least 1,144 receiving yards in five of the last six years.

He has been historically productive and recently has been incredibly dominant.

This season the Jets haven’t had a true No. 1 wide receiver, despite the offseason hype for Garrett Wilson.

However, adding a proven guy like Adams could not only add a guy who can make plays for the Jets offense but he should be able to open up things for his new teammates in New York.

There have been some miscommunication issues between Rodgers and some of his teammates due to a lack of chemistry. There would be no such questions between Adams and Rodgers.

The Jets are in a win now season and they have Super Bowl aspirations. An Adams addition would push the Jets a little closer to that dream.