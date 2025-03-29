Jets Meet With 27 Combined Sack Pass Rushers: Report

The New York Jets are looking for new pieces to add to the Aaron Glenn and Steve Wilks defense in 2025.

NFL Insider Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda revealed that Texas A&M pass rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner both met with the Jets after their Pro Day on Thursday, March 27.

Scourton produced 17 sacks across his three seasons in college. Turner finished with 10 sacks across his four seasons in college.

The Full Scouting Report on Turner

Turner, 22, measured in at the NFL combine at 6-foot-3 and tipped the scales at 290 pounds.

The talented defender “looked great” running through the defensive line drills.

“He was fluid as well as smooth and easily moved around the field. You may remember that I reported from the Senior Bowl that Turner had a rod put into his leg to fix a stress fracture he suffered last August. It was a procedure many questioned as unnecessary, as the fracture never properly healed. Ultimately, Turner was forced to rest so the fracture could heal, which pushed back the timetable for his predraft training and in the end prevented him from testing at the combine or Pro Day,” Pauline said.

Turner played four years in college, appearing in 43 games.

“Three-year starter with “tweener” measurables but excellent musculation and lean mass. Turner plays with unlimited activity and a heavy dose of violence. He has a quick first step and an explosive punch. He’s capable of holding the point against single blocks or working the gaps with foot quickness. His pressure rate is hurt by a lack of length, but he’s a restless rusher who hunts blockers’ edges and will eventually leak through if the play extends. His athleticism and chase quickness will see him in or near the pile with some frequency as a future starter,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

The Jets need to totally remake their D-Line. Last year was an epic disaster that destroyed the team from the inside out.

The Full Scouting Report on Scourton

Scourton, 20, measured in at the NFL combine at 6-foot-3 and tipped the scales at 257 pounds.

He played three seasons of college football, appearing in 37 games.

At his Pro Day, NFL teams worked Scourton through both defensive line and linebacker drills. Pauline said he looked “brilliant in both.”

On the Texas A&M website, Scourton is listed at 285 pounds. That means he lost 28 pounds from the end of the college football season to the NFL combine in late February.

“I’m told that Texas A&M required him to put on too much weight,” Pauline revealed.

“Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs. He’s an eclectic rusher with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect. Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge,” Zierlein said.

Both players could hear their names called inside the top-42 picks of the 2025 NFL draft, Pauline said in his article for Sportskeeda.

Conveniently, the Jets have a pair of selections in that range. The green and white hold the No. 7 overall pick in the first round and the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.