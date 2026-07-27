4-Year Jets LB Suddenly Retires Before Training Camp

Quite a run.

Former New York Jets linebacker Nick Bellore was placed on the “Reserve/Retired List” on Monday, July 27, by the Washington Commanders.

What does being placed on the “Reserve/Retired List” mean?

“Players who have filed retirement papers but are under contract with the team. This player’s salary counts against the cap as if he had been released. Any future bonus prorations will accelerate onto the salary cap,” NFL Media Group researcher Anthony Holzman-Escareno wrote.

Incredible Career if It’s Really Over

If this news means what it appears to, then it was a remarkable career for Bellore. He was set to begin his 15th season in the NFL in 2026.

The 37-year-old entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2011. He spent the first four years of his career with the Jets.

He spent two years with the San Francisco 49ers, two years with the Detroit Lions, five years with the Seattle Seahawks, and he spent the last two and a half years with the Commanders.

Bellore mostly cut his teeth on special teams at the NFL level. He appeared in 232 games and made 17 starts.

With those opportunities, he collected 280 total tackles, an interception, three forced fumbles, five pass deflections, six fumble recoveries, a sack, and five tackles for loss.

According to Pro Football Reference, Bellore registered 235 offensive snaps, 857 defensive snaps, and 4,387 special teams snaps during his career.

Bellore made $20.4 million in career earnings, per Spotrac. He was also named to two Pro Bowls during his time in the NFL.

Jets Training Camp Week

The Jets’ rookies reported for camp on Saturday, July 25. The veterans will follow suit on Tuesday, July 28, and the first practice of the summer will take place on Wednesday, July 29.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini listed three players that he will be keeping a close eye on as we get into training camp and work our way toward the start of the 2026 season.

Talented No. 2 overall pick, rookie pass rusher David Bailey, was on Cimini’s shortlist.

“The Jets drafted Bailey over Arvell Reese because they deemed him a better pure pass rusher. Bailey, the highest-drafted defensive player in franchise history (No. 2 overall), should provide much-needed juice on passing downs. It’ll be interesting to see how he progresses as a run defender,” Cimini wrote.

One of the most talked-about players of the offseason, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught Cimini’s eye.

“He was the talk of the offseason, solidifying his spot as the No. 2 receiver. Everybody knows about his vertical speed; the question is whether he can eliminate the drops and be consistent on a down-to-down basis — issues that plagued him with the Indianapolis Colts,” Cimini said.

Finally, Cimini listed the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mason Taylor, on his must-watch list.

“In March, Glenn raved about Taylor, saying he expects the 2025 second-round pick to have ‘a hell of a year.’ A month later, the Jets used a first-round pick on speedy tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Yes, they will use more two-tight-end packages than last year, but Taylor’s playing time is bound to be affected. Ditto, Jeremy Ruckert,” Cimini explained.