2-Time Super Bowl Coach Rejects Jets Job Offer: Insider

Nick Caley, Rams
Getty
Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach & pass game coordinator Nick Caley reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Aaron Glenn did not hire the coach he hoped to add to his staff with the New York Jets.

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on social media that the Jets “made a run” at luring Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Nick Caley for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

Hughes confirmed that Caley was the Jets’ “top option” but he “let it be known” that he was not interested in the job.

“Remember on Caley: He works with Mike LaFleur. LaFleur was fired by the Jets after his offenses struggled with Zach Wilson,” Hughes explained.

Caley is a two-time Super Bowl champion from his time with the New England Patriots as an assistant.

Jets Are Pivoting to a Different Direction for the OC Gig

While Glenn won’t be getting Caley, he will be getting someone else pretty interesting.

“The expectation is that Tanner Engstrand will be named OC,” Hughes wrote on X previously Twitter.

Engstrand, 42, has been with the Detroit Lions since 2020. He rose through the ranks starting going from offensive assistant, to offensive quality control coach, to tight ends coach & passing game coordinator.

He has never been an OC at the NFL level. However, he held that role in the college ranks (2011-17 at San Diego) and at the XFL level (DC Defenders).

All Signs Point to Tanner Engstrand Becoming Next Jets OC

On Thursday, January 30 the Lions hired former Stanford head coach David Shaw to “a multiyear deal to hire him as passing game coordinator,” according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

That is a curious hire considering Engstrand is technically still under contract under that same job title for the Lions.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on social media in response to this report, “A sign Tanner Engstrand is likely headed to the Jets.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn revealed on “Movin’ The Chains” on Sirius XM NFL Radio that he has some “agreements with a couple of guys, we just haven’t really signed on paper just yet but I feel really really good about where we are at when it comes to coordinators right now.”

Whether the Jets hired Caley or Engstrand, the team is swimming in the same waters for its process. Upside as opposed to hard-proven experience.

Caley for all of his attractiveness as a potential coach has never been an offensive coordinator at any level.

Ultimately the coaching results are a bit of a crapshoot. You obviously need to hire the right people, Glenn talked about that in his introductory press conference. However, it’s a game of risk projecting what you think someone can do in the job as opposed to knowing with 100% certainty.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

