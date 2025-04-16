Jets Could Target ‘Pro Bowl Caliber Player’ in Trade Down: Insider

The New York Jets are expected to “actively work the phones on draft weekend” if the past is any indication of future action according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rosenblatt documented the recent history of the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos, specifically as it pertains to new head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, respectively.

One of those options for the Jets could include a trade down from the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Rosenblatt said a potential target for the green and white could be South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic graded Emmanwori as a first to second round pick in “The Beast.” Emmanwori is ranked as the No. 1 safety and the No. 17 overall player in the class.

“He has rare NFL traits and talent, so a boost in urgency could take him from a good starter to a Pro Bowl-caliber player,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

The Jets Work Have the Perfect Combo at the Safety Position

Gang Green made one splash at the safety position this offseason. They inked Andre Cisco to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million.

Cisco has earned the reputation as a ball hawk at both the collegiate and NFL levels as a centerfielder.

What the Jets lack is a player who can complement that type of player in the box.

Emmanwori fits that profile.

“A three-year starter at South Carolina, Emmanwori was listed as a free safety on the depth chart in defensive coordinator Clayton White’s flex-nickel scheme, but he lined up primarily in the box with some slot and deep snaps,” Brugler said in “The Beast.” “Overall, Emmanwori has the size, speed and mindset to play a variety of roles, although he projects best near the line of scrimmage, where he can blitz, be an eraser against the run and man up with tight ends and backs in coverage. He has the floor of an adequate starter and special-teamer, but his ceiling is exciting and will put him high on NFL teams’ safety stack.”

Emmanwori Is an Athletic Marvel Coming Entering the Draft

He measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 6-foot-3 and tips the scales at 220 pounds. In addition to passing the look test, Emmanwori blew the testing out of the water.

The former South Carolina product ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash time at his position (4.38). He posted the fastest 10-yard split (1.49) among safeties. Top marks for both the vertical (43.00″), broad jump (11′ 6”), and the bench press (20 reps of 225 pounds).

Across Emmanwori’s three seasons in college, he appeared in 37 games. During that run, he racked up 244 total tackles, six interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and two pick-sixes.

The Jets are coming off a poor tackling season as a team. Emmanwori led South Carolina in tackles in two of the last three seasons. He wouldn’t solve all of the Jets’ problems, but he could help.

“Elite blend of traits, speed and versatility,” Zierlein said. “Has the skill set to match up with top tight ends.”

Tight ends are in vogue and seemingly all of the top teams in the league have one. The Jets need a counter punch to that attack. Emmanwori is the perfect defensive weapon to combat those elite offensive weapons.