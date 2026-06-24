Jets OL Olu Fashanu Called Out: ‘Average at Best’

A surprising New York Jets player has been called out.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor revealed the three most “overrated” players heading into the 2026 season. The first player he mentioned was left tackle Olu Fashanu.

“Olu Fashanu could become a good starting left tackle in the NFL. He could even become a great one. Right now, though, he is average at best,” Nania bluntly stated.

“As Joe Blewett broke down in his film review of Fashanu’s 2025 season, the former first-round pick continues to deal with many technical issues that have consistently popped up on his film, dating back to college. Fashanu’s physical traits are excellent, giving him a high ceiling, but until he cleans up his technique, he should be viewed as a middle-of-the-pack left tackle, not the franchise left tackle that some are ready to crown him as,” Nania explained.

“Fashanu earned a 69.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025, which ranked 17th out of 33 qualified left tackles. It was actually a step back from the 74.3 mark he posted across six appearances at left tackle in his rookie season, which supports the claim that he did not improve in 2025. Fashanu is under more pressure in 2026 than many fans realize,” Nania added.

Fashanu Contract Situation

The former Penn State product is 23, and he will turn 24 during the 2026 season. He entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Fashanu has appeared in 32 games and has made 24 starts

Fashanu has two years remaining on his $20.5 million contract. After the 2026 season, the Jets will have to decide on Fashanu’s fifth-year team option on his contract.

If they accept it, Fashanu will be under team control through the 2028 season. However, if they decline it, Fashanu will be a free agent in 2028.

We don’t know how much that fifth-year option will be worth. What we do know is that the fifth-year option price is broken down into four categories:

Basic

Playtime

One Pro Bowl

Multiple Pro Bowls

Fashanu hasn’t been elected to a Pro Bowl in either of his first two seasons. He only appeared in 57% of the snaps in his rookie campaign. That means he would have to appear in at least 50% of the snaps in 2026 to reach the “playtime” bonus.

“These players will be eligible for a fifth-year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons,” per Over The Cap.

If he is unable to do that and finishes by only playing in 49% or less of the snaps, he will be paid differently.

“Players who do not meet any of the requirements will be eligible for a fifth-year base salary calculated from the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons,” Over The Cap explained.

Optimism for the Season

The Jets are coming off a 3-14 season, so hope isn’t high. For the people who have higher expectations is because of the offensive line.

NFL analyst Will Parkinson said one of the top Jets he expects to see a big jump from in 2026 is Fashanu.

These are chalk but Olu Fashanu Mason Taylor AD Mitchell Also think we see Briggs be a guy people discuss in a totally different tier that needs extending after 2026 https://t.co/oUUMT5yHSV — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) June 23, 2026

The three young pieces on the Jets’ offensive line are Fashanu, Joe Tippmann, and Armand Membou. Fashanu has to make that jump for the Jets to go where they want to go.