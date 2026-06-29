Jets Rookie Has Solidified Role on Offense: Insider

A New York Jets rookie has separated himself from the pack.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained how former Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr has made noise this offseason.

“Cooper was their most impressive rookie in the spring, all but solidifying a spot in the three-receiver package. He’s a smooth route runner who adjusted nicely to an NFL-style offense. Because of his physical style and run-after-catch ability, he should be even better when the pads go on in training camp,” Cimini wrote.

Some Much Needed Context

Cooper, being the most “impressive” rookie this offseason for the Jets, is good news no matter how you slice it.

However, it should be noted that his competition for that title wasn’t high.

Cooper was one of three first-round draft choices for the Jets. The others include pass rusher David Bailey and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq had sports hernia surgery, missing the majority of OTAs and the entirety of mandatory minicamp. In other words, he is almost disqualified from the running because you simply didn’t see enough out of him before he stopped practicing.

Bailey is a trench player. Right now, the players aren’t in full pads. It’s nearly impossible to evaluate who is doing well and who isn’t because that position demands physicality, and you can’t judge that at this stage.

We’ll get a much better evaluation of Bailey when he’s in full pads getting reps against the Jets’ young pair of bookend tackles.

So, in other words, Cooper nearly won by default.

A Really Good Sign

All of that aside, Cooper showing out in the non-padded practices is extremely encouraging.

The things that make Cooper special won’t translate until the pads come on. So if he’s already turning heads, that should be a good sign of things to come.

“Omar Cooper Jr really impressive. Got a lot of quality reps. He’s a good route runner & we haven’t even seen what he can do yet with the ball in his hands & by that I mean with pads on because that is supposedly his strength – the run after the catch ability. So I’m excited to see that in training camp,” Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

A Sad Note

Longtime NFL running back Chris Johnson, more affectionately known as CJ2K, announced on “Good Morning America” that he has been diagnosed with ALS.

Johnson, 40, last played in the NFL during the 2017 season. The former East Carolina product is one of the most decorated running backs of the 21st century, achieving a first-team All-Pro nod (2009), three Pro Bowls, Offensive Player of the Year honors (2009), and leading the league in rushing (2009).

Johnson is one of nine running backs who have eclipsed the 2,000-yard rushing plateau in a single season.

Before he hung up his cleats, CJ2K suited up for the Jets during the 2014 season. During that campaign, he appeared in 16 games and made six starts.

With those opportunities, Johnson toted the rock 155 times for 663 rushing yards. He also caught 24 receptions for 151 receiving yards. He scored two total touchdowns that season.