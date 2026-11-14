New York Jets Add Versatile Safety, Cut 350-Pound Offensive Lineman

The New York Jets are getting some reinforcement on the back end with VJ Payne.

A seventh-round pick (228th overall) in the 2026 draft, Payne has yet to see the field this season after landing on injured reserve just before the campaign.

“The Jets are activating rookie safety VJ Payne, per source,” the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported on X on November 14. “To clear the roster spot they are cutting OL Kohl Levao, who could return on the practice squad next week.”

The Ringer’s Todd McShay gave Payne a Day 2 grade, which would make him a steal. Of course, he has to prove himself on the field to head coach Aaron Glenn and a Jets team that is looking for signs of positivity amid another lost season.

“Payne should push for playing time in sub-packages and on special teams if he doesn’t win a starting job as a rookie,” McShay wrote before the draft. “Nick Emmanwori, a 2025 second-round pick, is an optimistic comparison in terms of the role Payne might play, even if Payne is lighter and didn’t test as well.”

Jets Cut 6-Foot-6, 350-Pound O-Lineman (For Now) Amid VJ Payne News

The Jets traded Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions before the deadline in part because they had opened Payne’s 21-day practice window.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave the 6-foot-3, 206-pound Payne a Round 4 or 5 grade.

“Payne has the skill set of an interchangeable defensive back, although he projects best as a boundary safety who can play physical football and overlap short zones,” Brugler wrote pre-draft. “He profiles similarly to JL Skinner of the Denver Broncos.”

Levao (6-foot-6, 350 pounds) is a former undrafted free agent in his fifth season out of college. He has played in four games this season, getting all of his snaps on special teams for the Jets.

Payne is not the only good news the Jets got, either.

“The three #Jets wide receivers listed as questionable heading into tomorrow’s game against the #Bills — Garrett Wilson (concussion), Omar Cooper (ankle) and Adonai Mitchell (knee) — are all expected to be good to go to play against Buffalo, sources tell @CBSSports,” CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported on X on November 14.

Including the update on Payne, that is plenty of encouraging news for the Jets as they prepare to take on one of the NFL’s best teams while riding a four-game losing streak themselves. The Bills enter this contest at 7-1 and riding a four-game win streak.