Jets Win Bidding War For 26-Year-Old, $7.5 Million DT

The 2024 season might be over for the New York Jets, but there is still a future to plan for.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that the Jets claimed defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis off of waivers from the Washington Commanders.

Rapoport added that Mathis was a “popular player on waivers” with four teams placing in claims for the talented defender including the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, and the aforementioned Jets.

The waiver wire order is determined by their current record (the worst record gets the first pick). Gang Green is 4-12 which was worse than the other team’s records that placed in claims.

Jets Make an Intriguing Dart Throw

Mathis, 26, entered the league as the No. 47 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

The former Alabama product has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career to date. He tore his meniscus in his NFL debut limiting him to one game that season. In 2023 a calf injury right before the season forced him to miss months of action.

All in all, Mathis has appeared in 23 games during his first three seasons. In the last two years, he has appeared in 32% of the defensive snaps for the Commanders. Washington cut ties with the talented 6-foot-4, 312-pound big man.

Mathis still has one year left on his $7.5 million contract through the 2025 season. The Jets scooped him up off of waivers which means they inherited that final year of his rookie contract.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini called it a “depth/future move” for the team on X previously Twitter.

If he can’t stay healthy, the Jets can move on next offseason. However if he can stay healthy, the Jets might have just found themselves a hidden gem.

Jets Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Week 18

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News shared that the Jets placed starting safety Chuck Clark on injured reserve on Monday, December 30. With only one game left to play in the 2024 season, Clark is out for the remainder of the year.

Clark appeared in 12 games this season but struggled through an array of injury problems. He racked up 69 total tackles, recorded a sack, and registered two pass deflections. Clark is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

The Jets also cut ties with placekicker Anders Carlson. He appeared in five games this season, went 8-for-10 on his field goal attempts, and missed two extra points.

For a brief moment in time, fans thought they found their kicker of the present and the future.

This has been the season from hell for Jets kickers. The team has used four different guys this season which is tied for the most in a single season in franchise history. Carlson was replaced by the very first kicker for the Jets this season.

Greg Zuerlein is back making his epic return in Week 17 against the Buffalo Bills. Greg the Leg never attempted a field goal attempt in the contest, but he did convert both of his extra point attempts.