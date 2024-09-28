Insider Shares Juicy Haason Reddick Jets Trade Rumor

The Haason Reddick – New York Jets plot got thicker with the latest rumor hitting the social media streets.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on “The Flight Deck Podcast” that he heard something from the Reddick camp that certainly would turn heads.

“Let’s put it this way, a little birdie told me that Reddick I don’t think would be opposed to something like that [getting traded back to the Philadelphia Eagles]. I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets situation, and of course, he did request a trade in August, so frustrated that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia. Again, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it’s worth,” Cimini explained on the show.

Sounds Like Some People on the Eagles Side Wouldn’t Be Receptive

On March 29 the Eagles agreed to trade Reddick to the Jets in exchange for a conditional 2026 third-rounder. “If he [Reddick] reaches 67.5% of playing time and at least 10 sacks,” that third-round pick will elevate to a second-rounder per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

However, if those levels aren’t reached, the draft selection will remain a third-round pick.

The reason the Eagles decided to trade Reddick in the first place is because of money. Reddick was entering the final year of his contract and was set to make $14.25 million in 2024. According to Reddick’s father, Raymond Matthew, his son wanted a “market value” contract and they felt like he “outperformed” his current deal.

It’s fair to wonder if the Eagles weren’t willing to pay Reddick when he was still a member of the team a few months ago, what would change now?

“The Eagles don’t want him back. It doesn’t matter — the Eagles didn’t want him. The Eagles wanted him out. They had no interest in dealing with him money-wise or dealing with him. And, more importantly, you heard the deafening silence from his teammates – nobody gave a damn when he walked out the door,” Eagles radio host John Kincade said.

Opinion: Reddick’s Preferences Are Irrelevant

Cimini heard through the grapevine that Reddick wouldn’t mind returning to the Eagles. I wouldn’t mind receiving a billion-dollar check randomly this week.

Just because I want something or prefer it, doesn’t mean that’s going to happen.

Reddick is under contract, whether he likes it or not. If he never shows up to the Jets this year, then his contract will toll to next year. That means we will be in this same exact scenario a year from today with Reddick still under contract with the Jets.

So Reddick says he’d be cool going back to the Eagles. When he realizes they won’t pay him either is he going to prefer to be traded back to the Jets?

This is one of the most ridiculous dumb holdouts of all time. The Jets would like to have him, but if they don’t, they will operate with the players they have.

Reddick continues to light bags of money on fire with fines and lost game checks with this holdout. It’s unclear what Reddick’s end game is here, but it doesn’t sound like the Jets plan on acquiescing to his trade demands any time soon.