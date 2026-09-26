Jets Add 2 Wide Receivers, Veteran All-Pro to Roster for Lions Game

The New York Jets are adding not one but two wide receivers to their injury-riddled game-day roster for Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, with second-year former undrafted free agent Jamaal Pritchett joining veterans Sterling Shepard and Jason Sanders.

“The Jets are signing WR Jamaal Pritchett to the active roster and elevating WR Sterling Shepard and K Jason Sanders from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, per source,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported in a post on X on September 26, marking a key point for all three players.

The Jets confirmed the news a short while later.

For Pritchett and Shepard, they are the latest to attempt to fill the void at wide receiver, where Arian Smith, Omar Cooper Jr., and Tim Patrick are all on injured reserve.

Cooper is at least expected back at some point, but the Jets are nevertheless shorthanded.

Jets Add Former UDFA Jamaal Pritchett to Game-Day Roster

“Jamaal Pritchett is a quick-footed and dynamic receiving prospect,” Bleacher Report wrote in April 2024 about the Jets playmaker. “Pritchett is similar to a stick of dynamite—small but explosive. He generates big plays as a run-after-catch receiver.

“Pritchett projects as a punt return specialist and ace in the NFL. That’s his best chance to make a 53-man roster.”

Shepard is in a similar mold, albeit closer to at least a slot receivers prototypical build.

Together, they will look to fill in the gaps behind Garrett Wilson, co-starter Adonai Mitchell–who is deaing with a finger injury that forced him to practice with a bulky wrap–and third-year pro Isaiah Williams and rookie Malik McClain.

Williams is another insider-type receiver, meaning the Jets are still thin on perimeter options, where only Wilson and McClain are injury free.

Jets Use Final Call-Up on Jason Sanders

This move starts a countdown for Shepard that is ending for Sanders, who the Jets must now sign to their 53-man roster or find another option. That other option would likely be Blake Grupe, who is on the the 53-man roster.

However, Sanders–an All-Pro with the Miami Dolphins in 2020–is 4-for-5 on field goal attempts and has connected on all four of his extra point tries.

Grupe has yet to kick for the Jets this season.

This is admittedly a big game for Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who was the Lions defensive coordinator before taking over as HC in New York. If he is going to lead his current team to an upset win, it will have to be with a makeshift group.