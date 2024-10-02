Proposed Trade Delivers Davante Adams to Jets for Multiple Picks

Things are bubbling in the Davante Adams trade sweepstakes.

With that in mind, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic proposed a blockbuster deal.

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders receive: a 2025 third-rounder, a 2025 fifth-round draft choice, and a 2026 fourth-rounder

“If the Raiders care about making Adams happy — maybe they don’t based on their decisions at quarterback — the Jets are the most obvious destination. Aaron Rodgers has been teasing the idea of reuniting with his old friend since he joined the Jets, and the two hung out the night before their teams’ matchup last November,” Rosenblatt said in an article posted on Wednesday, October 2. “The Jets haven’t gotten the production out of Garrett Wilson they hoped for, and adding Adams would certainly help that. If they truly are in win-now mode, this is an obvious move that would make their quarterback happy — though the bigger question is whether owner Woody Johnson will be willing to pay Adams’ salary for the remainder of the season or if the Jets will attempt to get the Raiders to eat some of it themselves.”

Jets Considered Favorites to Land Adams via Trade

NFL Insider Dianna Russini shared on social media that her “biggest takeaway from conversations with teams around the league? Many involved or have checked in believe the Jets are the team that will get this trade done.”

Two of the teams that are featured highly on Adams’ preferred list of destinations are the Jets and the New Orleans Saints, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints and the Jets both feature ex-teammates of Adams at the quarterback position. However the green and white appear to be in a better position.

“The Jets currently have $15,350,706 in salary cap space and the Saints have $3,265,633, according to NFLPA records,” via Schefter.

New York has ample cap space and extra draft picks to work with. The Jets have a bonus 2025 third-rounder from a draft day deal with the Detroit Lions. While the Saints only have their own draft choices through the first four rounds of the 2025 NFL draft.

Something to Keep an Eye on in the Adams Trade Conversations

Schefter shared on X previously Twitter that Adams isn’t expected to play in Week 5 versus the Denver Broncos “due to his hamstring injury.”

People have speculated that this Adams hamstring injury could be fake because of the timing and all the drama around the trade.

However, Russini explained on social media that, “Teams having conversations with the Raiders about Davante Adams have been informed his hamstring injury is expected to keep him sidelined 1-2 weeks. I’ve been told this is a real injury. He is expected to miss this week, but could be back next week if there are no snags.”

NFL analyst Jack Sperry made an interesting comment about the Adams – hamstring injury.

“I wouldn’t expect Adams to get traded this week. If Adams isn’t going to play this week, teams are incentivized to hold off till next week so they can pay $900K less for him this year. I think the bomb drops early next week,” Sperry explained.