Jets ‘Must Consider’ Signing 3-Time Pro Bowl Free Agent, Analyst Says

The New York Jets are still a few weeks away from training camp, and general manager Joe Douglas could still take a swing on a free agent like Quandre Diggs before the 2024 season kicks off.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report shared some free agents the Jets “must consider” signing before training camp. The list included wideout Hunter Renfrow and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

However, the biggest name on the list was Diggs. Knox laid out why the Jets should think about bringing him in for the 2024 season.

“Quandre Diggs could be the perfect budget alternative for the Jets at this point in free agency,” Knox wrote. “Diggs was released in a cap-saving move this offseason and isn’t the same player at 31 that he was earlier in his career. However, that only increases New York’s chances of adding him as a cap-friendly depth piece.”

It’s not the flashiest potential signing for the Jets. But it could be one that gives the Jets some much-needed depth at the safety spot.

Does Quandre Diggs Have Anything in the Tank?

Even though he’s nearing the end of his NFL career, Diggs should still be able to play at a solid level in 2024.

Diggs was only a sixth-round pick back in 2015 by the Detroit Lions. Although he had some solid seasons with the team, it wasn’t until he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks that he unlocked his full potential.

After arriving in Seattle in 2019, Diggs has racked up 32 pass breakups and 18 interceptions in 4.5 seasons. The league has taken notice as well, with Diggs earning three straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2020 through 2022.

The 2023 season ended that Pro Bowl streak for Diggs, however. Although he played in all 17 games, he came away with just one interception, his lowest number since 2016.

The good news for Diggs is that he’s still playing at a decent level without the turnovers. Pro Football Focus charted him with a 95.4 passer rating with just one touchdown allowed when targeted.

Still, Diggs is already 31 years old, and his production will likely continue to dip with age. But that also means that a team like the Jets could bring him into training camp on a cheaper veteran deal.

The Jets Need Safety Depth

A player like Diggs might not be a Pro-Bowl caliber safety anymore. However, he could still be a valuable depth piece on a roster with only a handful of viable safety options.

Tony Adams has become a solid starting-caliber safety. An undrafted free agent back in 2022, he became a full-time contributor this pats season. In 15 games, he racked up 83 total tackles with five pass breakups and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Jets are hopeful that Chuck Clark will be ready to go. Joe Douglas traded for Clark from the Baltimore Ravens before last season, but the veteran safety suffered a torn ACL during OTAs, ending his season before it began. He’ll finally have an opportunity to show the Jets what he’s made of heading into 2024.

There aren’t any other inspiring options on the roster behind those two safeties. Ashtyn Davis could be a rotational option, but primarily thrives on special teams.

An established veteran like Diggs who could slot into a backup role could make a lot of sense for this year’s Jets team.