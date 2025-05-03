Jets Sign ‘Home Run’ 6-Foot-4 Pass Catcher to Multiyear Deal

The New York Jets have added another intriguing pass catcher to the rotation.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz shared on social media that the Jets have signed former Kansas wide receiver Quentin Skinner as an undrafted free agent.

Kansas WR Quentin Skinner to the #Jets, per source. The former Jayhawk gets 185,000 guaranteed. Skinner, 6-5, 195 pounds, averaged over 22 yards per catch and contributes on special teams. pic.twitter.com/34yXDZrViK — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 26, 2025

Schultz revealed that Skinner received $185,000 guaranteed from the Jets on his contract. According to Spotrac, that is the most guaranteed money the Jets gave to any undrafted free agent they signed this offseason.

Skinner signed a three-year, $2.97 million contract with the Jets following the 2025 NFL draft.

Jets Have Added a Big Boy Wide Receiver With Intriguing Traits

Skinner measured in at 6-foot-4 and tipped the scales at 203 pounds.

He spent all four of his collegiate seasons at Kansas. During that run, he appeared in 49 games, catching 80 receptions for 1,584 receiving yards and scoring 11 receiving touchdowns.

“Skinner wasn’t exactly a target monster in college, but he did most of his work down the field. He only had 140 combined targets over the last three years, but averaged a depth of target of 21.7, 17, and 17.2 yards — and 19.6 yards per catch during that stretch too,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

The raw numbers aren’t overwhelming. Skinner never had more than 29 catches in a season in college. The most receiving yards he ever had in a single season was 587. However, the yards per reception show off the deep threat ability and explosiveness.

“Quentin Skinner is a WR that I don’t see getting enough love in this draft cycle. Don’t forget he averaged 22.3 YPC (‼️) this past season. A home run threat, and a big play specialist. Skinner can add immediate juice to an NFL Offense,” That New York Jets Guy said on X previously Twitter.

Quentin Skinner is a WR that I don’t see getting enough love in this draft cycle. Don’t forget he averaged 22.3 YPC (‼️) this past season. A home run threat, and a big play specialist. Skinner can add immediate juice to an NFL Offense pic.twitter.com/D1nqbSZyRq — That New York Jets Guy (@ThatNYJetsGuy) March 26, 2025

The Path Is There for Skinner to Make the Jets Roster

Skinner has all the traits to make an NFL roster and carve out a role for himself.

He has size (6-foot-4) and “rarely dropped the ball” in college. According to Rosenblatt, Skinner only had three drops across his 141 career college targets.

The more you can do, the more attractive you are to NFL teams. If you aren’t one of the top wide receivers on the roster, it is imperative that you can play on special teams.

Rosenblatt revealed that Skinner, “started out his career in college playing a big role on special teams coverage.”

Skinner doesn’t “shy away from the dirty work” as a run blocker either, Jets analyst Glenn Naughton said.

The former Kansas product ran a 4.51 40-yard dash at his Pro Day, Dane Brugler said in “The Beast.” A combination of decent speed, good size, a willingness to run block, and a special-teams contributor. That sounds like the recipe for a player who has a shot to make the 53-man roster for the Jets.