Insider Names Jets ‘Front Runner’ in Davante Adams-Raiders Trade

The New York Jets are among the top teams that could pull off the blockbuster trade of the 2024 season.

NFL Insider James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy revealed the top “front runners” for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and the Jets were the first team he mentioned.

“Let’s just go through some front runners, I believe are front runners, obviously there is the connection with the Jets,” Palmer said on a Bleacher Report live stream on Tuesday, October 1. “You bring in a receiver to go next to Garrett Wilson that knows Aaron Rodgers inside and out.”

“We should just say this right now I know everybody is going to say contractually money-wise wise how does all that work? Teams find a way, like money can be moved. If the Raiders are eager enough they will eat some [of the money] all of these things can be manipulated money-wise,” Palmer explained.

Adams Requests a Trade From the Las Vegas Raiders

Play

“A league source with knowledge of the situation confirmed that the @Raiders are growing open to the idea of trading Davante Adams. The source said the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver,” Las Vegas Insider Vincent Bonsignore said on social media.

A few hours later, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on X previously Twitter that Adams “informed the team that he preferred to be traded.”

Adams informed the Raiders on Monday, September 30 that he “preferred” and “wanted” to be traded per Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. He added that there is going to be a “very very real market” for Adams.

“The Jets are among the teams that have been interested in Adams and there have been several others,” according to Rapoport.

According to @RapSheet & @MikeGarafolo, Davante Adams went to the #Raiders YESTERDAY & told them he "preferred" & "wanted" to be traded. 😳 "There is going to be a very very real market for Davante Adams." "The #Jets are among the teams that have been interested &" in Adams "&… https://t.co/8TO9UYkc3I — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 1, 2024

Contract and Potential Trade Compensation for a Jets-Raiders Deal for Adams

If the Jets or any team traded for Adams, the contract is incredibly manageable for the rest of the 2024 season.

According to Spotrac, Adams is owed $13.5 million for the rest of the season. The NFL trade deadline is on November 5, if Adams is traded then he will only be owed $8.6 million.

NFL players are paid on a per-week basis and thus his salary would be prorated. In other words, Adams still has another 13 games left in the 2024 regular season at this moment in time. However fast forward to the trade deadline, he would have fewer games to play in which means he would be owed less money at that point in the season.

While the contract is manageable for the rest of this season, beyond that it is completely untenable. Adams is owed $36.25 million both in 2025 and 2026 which would be the No. 1 wide receiver salary in the NFL.

A team that trades for Adams would either have to re-work his contract to consummate a deal or figure it out in the offseason with another trade, or they could even cut him.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Raiders “have informed other teams that they would ‘consider’ trading Davante Adams for a package that would include a second-round pick and additional compensation.”