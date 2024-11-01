Jets Rejected Raiders Trade, ‘Likely’ to Keep 30-Year-Old: Insider

When the Las Vegas Raiders traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets, they originally wanted more than they received.

NFL Insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated shared on “The Rich Eisen Show” that Las Vegas wanted wide receiver Mike Williams in return.

“I can give you this little nugget on him, the Raiders tried to get the Jets to throw him in the trade for Davante Adams. The Jets wouldn’t do it,” Breer explained on Wednesday, October 30.

Instead, the Jets flipped a 2025 conditional third-round pick to the Raiders for Adams. If the talented wide receiver was named a first or second-team All-Pro or was on the active roster for the AFC Championship game or Super Bowl, that pick would become a second-rounder.

Williams Is Likely Here to Stay With the Jets

It’s been a topsy-turvy tenure for Williams on the Jets. He signed with them this offseason on a one-year deal for $10 million.

However, he was recovering from a torn ACL he suffered the previous season when he was on the Los Angeles Chargers. Due to the rehab, Williams had to be worked along slowly throughout the offseason which stunted his chemistry with his teammates and most importantly Aaron Rodgers.

In back-to-back weeks this season, Williams was the intended target on a pass from Rodgers that ended up getting intercepted late in the game. After the game, Rodgers revealed that Williams ran the wrong route which sparked trade rumors that Williams might not be long for New York.

Those only intensified after the team acquired Adams from the Raiders making the wide receiver depth chart that much more cloudy.

However, things change quickly in the NFL.

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 5 but don’t expect Williams to be moved anymore.

“The Jets are more likely to retain Mike Williams,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained after the injury to wide receiver Allen Lazard.

Lazard’s Uncertain Injury Status Moving Forward

Ahead of the Week 9 matchup against the Houston Texans, the Jets placed Lazard on injured reserve with a chest injury.

Lazard has to still miss another three games which means he will be first eligible to return for the Week 14 road game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Lazard’s injury is a strange one as far as like the time it takes to heal it. It is a really weird range of time [to return]. We just thought the best thing to do was to give him an opportunity to get four weeks to get fully healthy and get ready to finish this season off strong with us. Putting him on IR it was just a decision we made based upon a really funky injury that we just wanted to make sure we didn’t rush him back,” interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich explained to the media on Friday, November 1.

Ulbrich added that Lazard playing less because of the injury is a “bigger opportunity for Mike. With more opportunities, I think he will become a bigger part of this offense.”

In nine games with the Jets, Williams has recorded 12 receptions for 166 receiving yards.