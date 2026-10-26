Rex Ryan Shares Blunt Advice With Aaron Glenn After Jets Loss

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn repeated the same line immediately after the loss to the Miami Dolphins and the next morning during his media availability:

“Sunday can’t get here fast enough for us.”

Glenn is trying to turn the page as quickly as possible from the disappointing Dolphins loss to their next game at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. Before we get there, longtime NFL coach-turned-analyst Rex Ryan had some advice to share with Glenn.

“I heard one thing he said about Sunday can’t get here sooner. You know that’s right; you can’t wait to get out there and play again, but don’t think you’re going to go out there and lay your jockstraps out there, and it’s going to change. You gotta fix what’s happening right now. Everything, hammer every detail there is, and give your young men an opportunity to win the game. That’s what you do; you take it on as your responsibility as a coach,” Ryan said on “DiPietro & Rothenberg” on ESPN New York.

“You already know what the outside world thinks of you. There’s only one way to fix it, and that’s to go win,” Ryan added.

Glenn Continues to Confuse the Media

One of those areas of focus for Glenn will certainly be his efforts at end-of-first-half scenarios. The Jets have been outscored 107 to 6 during Glenn’s tenure as the head coach at the end of first halves. This season he has been outscored 27 to 0.

During the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, it was another disaster for the Jets.

Miami orchestrated a 15-play, 91-yard drive that took 8 minutes and 38 seconds off the clock. The Dolphins scored a touchdown on that drive and left the Jets with just six seconds left in the first half. The Jets just took a knee and took it to the half.

However, had Glenn handled the end of the first half differently, the Jets could have had a chance to get one more possession. The Jets kept all three of their timeouts in their back pocket. In the second half, you get three new timeouts, so there was no reason for Glenn not to use them.

Immediately after the game, Glenn explained the reason why he didn’t use his timeouts was because “Man, we feel like we were going to stop them.” He then admitted, “Maybe we should have called our timeouts to get it back, but at that point, we just felt like we were going to stop them and be able to get the ball back. That’s something we should have done is use our timeouts.”

Glenn met with the press on Monday, October 26, and he attempted to clarify his comments.

“On the two minute decision-making, Aaron Glenn said if the Jets called timeout and then the Dolphins got a first down they could run the clock out,” via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rosenblatt then responded to the post saying, “Still struggling to wrap my mind around this one.”

Early Look Ahead

According to Vegas Insider, the Jets actually opened up as a 1.5-point home favorite over the Raiders. However, the money quickly came in on the other side, with the Raiders now being a 1.5-point favorite.

The Raiders opened the season 3-0, but they have now lost four games in a row. The Jets have lost two in a row and five of their last six. Someone is going to have to win this game.

Glenn is on a sinking ship with multiple holes in the boat, and water is rushing in. If the Jets are going to get back on the right track, he is going to have to find some solutions very quickly or this season will continue to spiral out of control.