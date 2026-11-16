Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on New York Jets After Blowout Loss to Bills

The New York Jets can’t seem to get out of their own way, and on Sunday, they added to their list of self-inflicted wounds.

While beating the Buffalo Bills was going to be a tall task anyway, the Jets trailed just 10-6 at halftime after going toe-to-toe with arguably the best team in the AFC.

Yet, the final score ended up being 31-12 because the Jets couldn’t convert in the red zone, committed costly penalties and turned the ball over several times. Those mistakes can quickly derail a team trying to knock off a contender like Buffalo.

With the loss, the Jets have now dropped five consecutive games and sit at 2-8 after Week 10.

Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Jets

During his weekly appearance on DiPietro & Rothenberg, longtime Jets coach Rex Ryan once again laid into what he’s seeing from New York. At this point, his appearances on the show seem like clockwork, and he didn’t hold back Monday morning.

“The same story we talked about the week before: red zone inefficiencies. That’s the story of this team,” said Ryan. “To me, they’re playing well in the first half, but they can’t get anything going in the red zone. It’s mind-boggling. You just can’t have it. That’s where you lose games, and that’s what they’re doing right now.

“And then defensively, it’s like if things are going all right, great, but as soon as something goes wrong, it just gets out of control. It just snowballs on us,” he added. “Unfortunately, these are signs of what happens when you have a losing team. You find ways to lose games instead of finding ways to win games.”

Is this rock bottom for the Jets? https://t.co/TUYVRSBQJl — DiPietro & Rothenberg (@DRonESPN) November 16, 2026

Ryan Believes Jets Have Winnable Games Coming Up

The Jets will now face back-to-back matchups against the winless Los Angeles Chargers and the 1-8 Miami Dolphins. Ryan believes the Jets should win both games but cautioned the team against taking either opponent lightly.

“Obviously, you’ve got a couple of games that you should expect to win. These next two games. That doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, we’re so good, we’re just gonna show up and win these games.’ To hell with that. You’re not that good,” said Ryan. “It’s gonna get really uncomfortable if you don’t win these games.”