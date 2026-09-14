Rex Ryan Doesn’t Hold Back on Robert Saleh After Jets’ Win Over Titans

One of the biggest storylines entering the New York Jets‘ Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was Robert Saleh, the first-year Titans head coach facing off against the team that fired him.

Saleh coached the Jets for a little over one season, and it didn’t go as planned by any means. In his first head coaching gig since that firing, he had to try and beat his old team, which went south.

The Jets dominated Tennessee 23-10, rushing for over 150 yards on the ground, with 102 of those coming from running back Breece Hall. Outside of a late TD by the Titans in the fourth quarter, they completely shut them down defensively.

Rex Ryan Blasts Saleh

If there’s one person not shy from giving their blunt opinion, it’s longtime Jets coach Rex Ryan.

Ryan, who has seemingly long had some displeasure toward Saleh, didn’t hold back one bit on the Jets beating the Titans in his first game.

“By the way, they bloodied their nose. They ran it right down that old superstar coach of yours that everybody was like ‘why’d they fire him?’ I don’t know. 35 win percentage. He got smoked right there by the Jets and we’re back, the Jets are back,” Ryan said on Monday during ESPN’s “Get Up.”

“You got a real coaching staff right there! … The Jets are BACK!” Rex Ryan was impressed with the New York Jets’ win over the Tennessee Titans 👀 pic.twitter.com/nOCLeU1hfd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 14, 2026

Saleh Has Blunt Reaction to Titans’ Loss

During the Titans’ poor performance at home and after the game, fans were heard booing the team, which Saleh reacted to with a blunt message postgame.

“It comes with the territory,” Saleh said postgame. “When you lose, you’re a loser.”

Saleh did, however, note that he’s going to go back and watch the tape, not overreact to one game, and see where they can improve.

“Before I blurt and start screaming. I’m going to watch the tape and try to make sure we make rational, educated football decisions, to make sure that we are putting our players in the best position to be successful. Same thing with our players,” Saleh said. “I mean, I can throw podiums if you want to make everyone feel good. But it’s really — go back, watch the tape, figure it out and see if we can get better from this.”