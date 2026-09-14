Rex Ryan Makes Strong Statement on New York Jets’ Win Over Titans

The New York Jets were one of the most impressive teams around the NFL on Sunday in Week 1.

Traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans, the Jets handled their business on both sides of the ball to secure a 23-10 victory and move to 1-0 to begin the year.

This marks the beginning of head coach Aaron Glenn’s second season with the franchise, and longtime Jets coach Rex Ryan sang his and the team’s praises on Monday morning.

Ryan Makes Strong Statement on Jets’ Week 1 Win

Ryan, appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” made it very clear to the public that the Jets are back.

He went on to praise Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and he even called out Titans coach Robert Saleh.

“It was amazing how… look at all those explosive pass plays. Amazing how that happens right there. You got a real coaching staff right there,” Ryan said.” Frank Reich, man, congratulations that offense was amazing… this is a 32nd ranked team in passing last year, didn’t look like and by the way, they bloodied their nose they ran right down that old superstar coach of yours that everybody was like why’d they fire him, I don’t know, 35 win percentage. He got smoked right there by the Jets and we’re back. The Jets are back.”

“You got a real coaching staff right there! … The Jets are BACK!” Rex Ryan was impressed with the New York Jets’ win over the Tennessee Titans 👀 pic.twitter.com/nOCLeU1hfd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 14, 2026

Jets’ Led by Defense & Offensive Line

While New York was able to generate some offense, none of that happens without the offensive line’s performance. They allowed zero sacks and pretty much kept quarterback Geno Smith untouched all afternoon.

Running back Breece Hall rushed 22 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. The team as a whole generated 152 rushing yards.

As for the defense, they sacked Titans QB Cam Ward three times and forced one turnover in the outing, holding Tennessee to just three points for the bulk of the game until the Titans added a touchdown with 2:42 left in the fourth quarter.