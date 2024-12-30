Rex Ryan Reveals Huge Jets Interview Update Amid Rumors

The New York Jets might be kicking the tires on a familiar face.

Rex Ryan told radio host Jake Asman on “DiPietro & Rothenberg” on 880AM ESPN New York that he expects to interview for the vacant head coaching position once the regular season is over.

“I believe I will [get to interview for the job], but no I have not had any conversations with anybody within the organization, but I believe I will. Look they are not going to bring anybody in I’m sure until after the season is done. This is the way Woody [Johnson] has always operated and we’ll see what happens once the season is over,” Ryan said.

Rex Ryan told @JakeAsman that he expects to speak with the #Jets about their vacant head coaching position once the season is over. Ryan said he hasn’t had any ‘conversations with anybody within the organization, but I believe I will.’ 📻 @DRonESPN on @880ESPNNewYork #JetUp… pic.twitter.com/sc6CwkOAKL — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 30, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ryan Will Have His Chance to Convince Woody to Give Him a Second Chance

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport responded to Asman’s post on social media saying, “Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed.”

Actually a possibility, believe it or not, as a candidate who could be interviewed. https://t.co/l2Vfeu9a5a — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ryan, 62, hasn’t coached in the NFL since being fired by the Buffalo Bills as their head coach following the 2016 season.

However, he has interviewed for several defensive coordinator jobs over the last several years for the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos respectively.

Since his last football gig, Ryan has transitioned into the media world as an NFL analyst for ESPN and he has remained in that role.

Bringing Back Ryan Would be a Popular Move Among the Jets Fan-Base

The Jets have missed the playoffs in 14 consecutive seasons dating back to 2011. This is the longest playoff drought in team history. It is the longest postseason drought in all of North American sports.

The last time the Jets were worth a damn was when Ryan was the head coach from 2009 through 2014. Ryan took the Jets to the AFC Championship game in back-to-back seasons to start his head coaching tenure in New York.

In his six seasons running the operation, Ryan finished with a 46-50 head coaching record. He never won an AFC East title but he finished in second place four times.

The big question with a potential Ryan reunion would be who is going to be on his offensive staff. Ryan is one of the game’s best defensive minds but he never consistently figured it out on the offensive side of the ball.

The Jets have a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who is coming off his worst game of the season in Week 17. Rodgers’ football future is up in the air and the Jets don’t have a great QB alternative.

Does Ryan have a plan for that? How has he grown from his past football mistakes? Will being away from the NFL sidelines for the last eight seasons have a negative impact?

So many questions and so few answers. It appears Ryan will get a shot to make his pitch to the Jets about a reunion and he will have to answer those questions.