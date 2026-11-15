Rex Ryan’s Status for ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ Revealed After Arrest

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was in the news for the wrong reasons this week.

After stepping away from coaching in 2016, Ryan joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, primarily appearing on “Sunday NFL Countdown.” However, he turned himself in to Nashville authorities early Wednesday morning after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck on Broadway Street.

Ryan drove away but eventually stopped at a red light, where he got out and argued with the pedestrians. He then returned to his vehicle and left the scene. Authorities later identified his license plate and traced the truck’s registration to him.

The former NFL coach now faces six misdemeanor counts: leaving the scene of an accident (2), failure to give information or render aid (2), and failure to obey a traffic control signal (2).

Will Ryan Be on ESPN Sunday Morning?

With Sunday morning approaching, a big question is whether Ryan will appear alongside the NFL Countdown crew, which consists of host Mike Greenberg, Alex Smith, Teddy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Adam Schefter.

As of now, according to a statement from an ESPN spokesperson, Ryan will be on the show, and there is no expectation that he’ll address the matter.

“As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown.”

Ryan also usually appears on the morning show “Get Up” on Mondays following the NFL slate, so it’s likely he’ll be on air for each of the next two days.

From an ESPN spokesperson on Rex Ryan: “As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown.” Would not expect Ryan to address the matter on air. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) November 15, 2026

Ryan’s Time as Jets Head Coach

While Ryan coached the Bills for two years, he was best known for his six seasons as the Jets’ head coach.

The last time New York won a playoff game was in 2011, when Ryan was still coaching the team.

He compiled a 46-50 regular-season record but went 4-2 in the postseason, including back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game. Those appearances came during his first two seasons with the organization, while the four years that followed didn’t go as planned.