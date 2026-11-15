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Rex Ryan’s Status for ‘Sunday NFL Countdown’ Revealed After Arrest

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2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2
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BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan was in the news for the wrong reasons this week.

After stepping away from coaching in 2016, Ryan joined ESPN as an NFL analyst, primarily appearing on “Sunday NFL Countdown.” However, he turned himself in to Nashville authorities early Wednesday morning after allegedly running over the feet of two pedestrians with his truck on Broadway Street.

Ryan drove away but eventually stopped at a red light, where he got out and argued with the pedestrians. He then returned to his vehicle and left the scene. Authorities later identified his license plate and traced the truck’s registration to him.

The former NFL coach now faces six misdemeanor counts: leaving the scene of an accident (2), failure to give information or render aid (2), and failure to obey a traffic control signal (2).

Will Ryan Be on ESPN Sunday Morning?

With Sunday morning approaching, a big question is whether Ryan will appear alongside the NFL Countdown crew, which consists of host Mike Greenberg, Alex Smith, Teddy Bruschi, Randy Moss and Adam Schefter.

As of now, according to a statement from an ESPN spokesperson, Ryan will be on the show, and there is no expectation that he’ll address the matter.

“As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown.”

Ryan also usually appears on the morning show “Get Up” on Mondays following the NFL slate, so it’s likely he’ll be on air for each of the next two days.

Ryan’s Time as Jets Head Coach

While Ryan coached the Bills for two years, he was best known for his six seasons as the Jets’ head coach.

The last time New York won a playoff game was in 2011, when Ryan was still coaching the team.

He compiled a 46-50 regular-season record but went 4-2 in the postseason, including back-to-back trips to the AFC Championship Game. Those appearances came during his first two seasons with the organization, while the four years that followed didn’t go as planned.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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