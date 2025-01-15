Cowboys Expected to Interview Ex-Jets Coach for HC Gig: Report

During the 2021 coaching cycle, Robert Saleh was a hot name before becoming the New York Jets head coach. During the 2025 coaching cycle, Saleh is once again a hot commodity.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared on social media that the Dallas Cowboys “have interest in and are expected to interview former Jets coach Robert Saleh for the vacant head coach position, source said. Would be their first known request.”

This will be Saleh’s third head coaching interview this cycle along with the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Not a Great Indictment of The Jets

Following Week 5 of the 2024 season, the Jets fired Saleh as the head coach of the team after three and a half uneven years.

He finished with a 20-36 overall record. That is the third-worst winning percentage (.357) of any head coach in Jets franchise history that coached in at least 32 games.

Despite that record and the criticisms that Saleh has previously received for clock management and mistakes during his media availability that hasn’t affected his perception in NFL circles.

It isn’t typical for fired coaches to immediately garner this much attention from other NFL teams. That is other teams saying the Jets are a dysfunctional mess and Saleh was simply a victim that couldn’t overcome it and was doomed from the let go.

One of the biggest detractors for the Jets during this search for a new general manager and head coach is perception. A meddlesome owner with a family that oversteps their bounds and high levels of dysfunction allegedly including considering Madden ratings in real-life trades.

A Hidden Benefit of The Saleh NFL Attention This Offseason

While it looks bad that the Jets are getting laughed at for prematurely firing Saleh and now he’s the talk of the town in coaching circles – it isn’t all bad.

Obviously Saleh won’t be hired by the Jets as their head coach in 2025. This means if he gets hired by any other team for that same role, that benefits the Jets.

That is one less team that’ll be looking for a head coach which means whichever candidates the Jets are looking at won’t go to that spot.

“The Jets will always be seen as the problem and that won’t change until they win. More candidates in the mix, particularly someone with Saleh’s background, increases the Jets chances of landing Glenn or Flores. Glenn especially if a team would prefers Saleh’s HC experience,” Jets analyst Dan Essien said on X previously Twitter.

So the Jets will have to eat some egg on their face publically, on social media, and on the big sports network television shows right now – they have a chance to benefit in the long run.

If Saleh doesn’t land a head coaching gig it seems almost certain he will be a defensive coordinator in 2025.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson revealed that the San Francisco 49ers are “expected to make him an offer” to become the defensive coordinator again.

Saleh will explore all of his head coaching opportunities before settling on a potential DC role.