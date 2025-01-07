Former Jets Coach Robert Saleh Lands NFL HC Interview

A former New York Jets head coach is getting another crack.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on social media that they have submitted a request to interview Robert Saleh.

He is one of eight names that have been requested to interview for the Jags’ vacant head coaching position.

Saleh is currently serving as an offensive consultant with the Green Bay Packers. He jumped into that role after being fired as the Jets head coach following their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season.

The Jets’ Dread is Benefitting Saleh

Saleh was fired with a 20-36 record as the head coach of the Jets across four seasons. That is the third-worst winning percentage (.357) of any Jets head coach that lasted at least two seasons.

Despite that Saleh is getting plenty of attention from NFL teams.

“Credit the Jaguars for their transparency in announcing their interview request list, which includes Robert Saleh. The Jets’ performance after Saleh’s firing only helps his case as a head-coaching candidate, and indications are he has plenty of coordinator interest as well,” NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo said on X previously Twitter.

Saleh served as the linebackers coach for the Jaguars across three seasons from 2014 through 2016.

Some coaches are better served as coordinators as opposed to head coaches. Saleh might fit in that category.

A brilliant defensive mind who seemed to struggle with the responsibilities of an NFL head coach during his tenure with the Jets. He struggled with time management, saying things during media availability that raised eyebrows, and not having an offense worth a damn.

There is no doubt Saleh will have a bevy of teams waiting to hire him as a defensive coordinator. The list of teams willing to hire him as a head coach will be far shorter in 2025.

Jets Are Living up to Their Word of Casting a Wide Net

The talk from insiders around the Jets is that this would be a very thorough process – they weren’t kidding.

At the time of publication, the Jets have interviewed or requested to interview 12 different head coaching candidates. That is also the same number of interviews/requests the team has made at the general manager position, per Jets X-Factor.

The Jets are the only team in the NFL this offseason with a vacancy at both head coach and general manager. That stands to benefit the green and white. A new regime will get to start with a clean slate as opposed to some other places where an arranged marriage would be in place.

Over the last 14 years, the Jets have rarely gotten anything right. This cycle the brass is hellbent on doing things differently. That doesn’t ensure success but that puts them on the best path to try and achieve that.

The list of people the Jets have or will speak to is diverse with both offensive coaches and defensive minds. There are potential first-time head coaches and veterans of the sport.

By all accounts, the Jets are entering this process open-minded without one single candidate in their head that they plan on hiring.