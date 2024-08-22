Robert Saleh Admits to Jets Coaching Mistake: “Bad Decision, Bad Advice”

New York Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons suffered through a sophomore slump in 2023.

Head coach Robert Saleh took the blame for that when speaking with the media on Thursday, August 22.

“Micheal has lost a lot of weight so he looks way different than he did a year ago. He’s moving a lot better than he did a year ago. Obviously we tried to get him up to a certain weight to see if we can get him inside-outside. Bad decision, bad advice from your friendly neighborhood coaching staff,” Saleh confessed.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh admitted he & the coaching staff made a mistake asking DL Micheal Clemons to put on extra weight last year: ‘Micheal has lost a lot of weight so he looks way different than he did a year ago. He’s moving a lot better than he did a year ago. Obviously we… pic.twitter.com/AL8bKKQ6Hx — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 22, 2024

A Lot of the Public Blame on Clemons Has Been Misplaced

Clemons, 27, is entering his third professional season after being selected with the No. 117 overall pick in the fourth round.

He captivated fans with his very intense stare, unique interactions with the media, and his intimidating size.

David Wyatt-Hupton of “Last Word On Sports” called Clemons a “hidden gem” coming off of his rookie campaign.

“While the big 290-pound defensive lineman may not be a household name now, he soon will be,” Wyatt-Hupton said emphatically. “Not only was Clemons a physical force against the run on the outside, but he was also a highly productive pass rusher.”

The former Texas A&M product appeared in 16 of the 17 games as a rookie. During that period, he recorded 2.5 sacks, six quarterback hits, and 13 pressures.

Wyatt-Hupton admitted those stats may not jump off the page but, “Those pressures came on just 145 snaps, which works out as a pressure every 11 pass-rush snaps. He also didn’t miss a single tackle all season according to PFF. Based on his limited playing time, he was extremely effective.”

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor said on social media that Clemons as a rookie “had a really nice year.”

Micheal Clemons vs. Ja'Marr Chase on the edge The 4th-round rookie had a really nice year pic.twitter.com/oMFlGIgZQB — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) January 10, 2023

Following that impressive season, the Jets asked him to add more weight so he could play both inside and outside on the defensive line.

Clemons did as the Jets coaching staff requested and put on more weight. It didn’t work out the way anyone was hoping.

Clemons appeared sluggish and lacked the overall production he had boasted the year before. Jets analyst Will Parkinson said on “The Can’t-Wait Podcast” that Clemons is nearly “unrosterable” this offseason when discussing Clemons entering year No. 3.

Over the last calendar year, Jets fans have called for the team to cut him.

Clemons took the heat on the chin and never complained publically or blamed anyone. Learning the backstory from Saleh, it sounds like the coaching staff deserves the heat rather than Clemons himself.

Clemons Has a Chance to Totally Redeem Himself

Clemons is now listed at a much more reasonable weight of 263 pounds, according to the Jets official website.

Jeff Ulbrich said Micheal Clemons is making a case to be a three-down player. Says he looks “amazing.” #Jets — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) August 14, 2024

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich told Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News that Clemons is “making a case to be a three-down player. Says he looks ‘amazing.'”

Clemons had been known primarily as a run defender, but he has turned some heads with his ability in training camp to rush the passer.

He still has two years left on his $4.4 million rookie contract.

The one thing Clemons will have to rein in is his extracurricular activities. He has been penalized on a variety of occasions for some silly mistakes. That is something he can control regardless of what weight he is listed at.