Jets Got Rejected by Multiple Big Name Coaches: Insider

One of the biggest questions heading into the 2024 season for the New York Jets was the offensive coaching staff.

You can’t blame the team for not trying to address it.

“According to league sources, [Robert Saleh] tried to recruit multiple different offensive coaches during the offseason in an attempt to get things right on that side of the ball. The Jets spoke to Eric Bieniemy (now UCLA’s offensive coordinator), Kliff Kingsbury (now the Commanders’ offensive coordinator), Luke Getsy (now the Raiders’ offensive coordinator) and Arthur Smith (now the Steelers’ offensive coordinator),” NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic revealed on Saturday, October 12. “Saleh wanted to add a great mind to the offensive staff, and if he had succeeded, he might still have a job, but it proved too difficult to make an addition since he didn’t have an “offensive coordinator” title to offer.”

Too Little, Too Late for Jets Coach Saleh

Of course, the Jets didn’t find any takers for this imaginary senior offensive assistant position. Who in their right mind would take a job like that? Especially someone of note who has options which was the exact waters the Jets were swimming in.

It would have been awkward because Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t going anywhere. Plus he was going to retain the offensive coordinator job title even if Saleh was successful in luring another senior coach.

On top of all of that, this was categorized as an all-in year. If things didn’t go well, everyone was going to be fired. That already happened to Saleh after Week 5. When a coach gets hired they want job security, the Jets couldn’t promise that.

When things clearly weren’t working with Hackett this season, Saleh refused to change play-callers. Following the Week 5 game versus the Minnesota Vikings, Saleh had started to consider making a play-caller change but he never got a chance to enact that change.

Hackett Is Sticking Around the Jets

The first big decision by interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was what to do with the offensive staff. He didn’t change anyone’s job title, but he did shuffle responsibilities.

The most notable of which was Hackett being stripped of play-calling duties. When something like that happens, especially to a former head coach and someone who has a strong relationship with starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, it would be understandable if Hackett decided to bow out.

However, Hackett chose to stay with the Jets. It will be in an unidentified role but Ulbrich promised he would be a big part of the offense moving forward. Hackett won’t have any control of play calls or personnel usage in his new role.

Russini also revealed that the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders are having active conversations about a Davante Adams trade.

“The receiver won’t be active this weekend against the Steelers due to a hamstring injury. The Saints, Steelers, and Bills are also in touch with Vegas. As it stands, the Raiders haven’t moved their asking price off a second-round pick. They also want the team acquiring him to pay the entirety of Adams’ remaining 2024 salary. Something will give,” Russini said.