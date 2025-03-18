Jets Host 24-Year-Old Dynamic Offensive Playmaker on Free Agent Visit

The New York Jets hosted an intriguing player for a free agent visit this week.

ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates shared on social media that the Jets hosted wide receiver Rondale Moore on Tuesday, March 18.

Free agent WR Rondale Moore visited the Jets today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2025

Moore Has Some Interesting Traits for Jets to Consider

Moore, 24, originally entered the league as the No. 49 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. Then in March of 2024 he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons straight up for quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Moore blew out his knee during joint practices in August against the Miami Dolphins. He had to be carted off of the field and was ruled out for the season.

The former Purdue product has appeared in 39 games and has made 23 starts during his four years in the pros. He has racked up 135 receptions for 1,201 receiving yards and has scored three times through the air. In addition to his work in the passing game, Moore has also contributed 249 rushing yards on 52 carries with an additional score on the ground.

Moore has a history as a prolific returner in college, but he hasn’t been used that way at the NFL level. Perhaps that is something else that could come into play if he ends up on the Jets.

For Moore to Work, the Jets Need to Have a Plan

In the wise words of Liam Neeson in the movie “Taken”, Moore has a very special “set of skills.”

However to fully unlock them you need the right offensive play caller. Moore is 5-foot-7 on a slanted hill and tips the scales at 181 pounds soaking wet.

New Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is going to have to design manufactured touches to get him the ball and/or use him like a decoy.

The green and white already have a player like that on the roster with Malachi Corley.

Corley is bigger, listed at 5-foot-11 and tipping the scales at 215 pounds, according to the Jets official roster sheet.

Just having talented players isn’t enough. You have to have a plan on how to best utilize them. Corley is a great example.

Last year the team was so excited about him as a prospect that they traded up to the first pick of the third round to select him. According to the Jets’ documentary, the team was aggressively trying to trade up for him in the middle of the second round but no one would bite.

After landing this big fish, the Jets fumbled the bag. They had this player with Ferrari like skills but a coaching staff that didn’t know how to drive the car.

Instead Corley was wasted for the entirety of his rookie season.

He appeared in nine games and finished with three receptions for 16 receiving yards. Corley also carried the ball twice for 26 rushing yards. Just as he was about to score the first touchdown of his career, Corley carelessly threw the ball behind him before crossing the end zone resulting in a fumble touchback instead of a touchdown against the Houston Texans.