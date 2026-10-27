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Russell Wilson Urges NFC Super Bowl Contender to Trade for Jets’ Garrett Wilson

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: "The NFL Today" analyst Russell Wilson broadcasts from a sideline during halftime of a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bills defeated the Raiders 33-30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The New York Jets enter Week 8 of the NFL season at 2-5, and they haven’t found a way to get star wide receiver Garrett Wilson involved offensively.

He’s caught just six passes over the last two weeks for 70 yards and zero touchdowns.

His recent struggles have raised questions about whether the Jets should explore trading him and what kind of return they could get before the Nov. 10 deadline.

Longtime quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Russell Wilson has spent the past week campaigning for the Jets to trade Garrett Wilson.

Russell Wilson Urges NFC Contender to Trade for Wilson

Last week, Russell Wilson mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs as a team that should pursue the Jets star. He followed up this week by naming another team: the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback said the Chiefs and 49ers are the two teams he sees as the best fits for a player like Garrett Wilson, citing his deep-ball ability and big-play potential.

“To me, I mentioned it last week and I’m gonna say it again. If I’m Garrett Wilson, where do I want to go? I’m going to the Kansas City Chiefs. I got one other team…. San Francisco 49ers,” Wilson revealed. “The 49ers have a chance and if I’m Garrett Wilson I’m checking out the San Francisco 49ers and if I’m 49ers… Kyle Shanahan I’m making the call. I got my guy Mike Evans a little dinged… but to find a guy that could do every single route for you.”

Wilson’s 2026 Season With Jets

In his fifth season with the Jets, Wilson got off to a fast start in 2026 but has cooled off recently as his targets have dwindled. New York has paid the price, losing back-to-back games.

Wilson has hauled in 37 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 12.0 yards per reception.

He signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension in 2025, meaning any team that trades for him would have him under contract for several more seasons. That could increase the draft compensation the Jets would seek from a contender like the Chiefs or 49ers.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Russell Wilson Urges NFC Super Bowl Contender to Trade for Jets’ Garrett Wilson

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