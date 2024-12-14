ESPN Host Blasts Aaron Rodgers as an Arrogant ‘Fraud’

Ryan Clark.

Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark unloaded on New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers on ESPN’s “First Take” show and X on December 13, labeling him a “fraud,” and “blatantly hypocritical.”

“I find it extremely funny that he’s saying this on a show with a man, who as great as he was as a punter, is far more famous as a pundit in Pat McAfee,” Clark said alongside Cam Newton and Stephen A. Smith. Clark was responding to shots Rodgers took at some of ESPN’s hosts while appearing on ESPN’s the “Pat McAfee Show” on December 10.

Clark posted video of his commentary on X.

“There’s a lot of people talking about the game now,” Rodgers said. “Both non-former players and former players who are trying to stay relevant fame-wise. So the takes and the criticism are a lot different than they were maybe in the mid-2000s.”

That didn’t make Clark very happy. He called Rodgers a “fraud” and called him “blatantly hypocritical,” which he called “funny and sickening” at the same time.

He said that Rodgers is paid $1 million “or whatever it is to be on Pat McAfee” because “you had a great career” so people want to hear Rodgers’ opinions.

He said he wasn’t with upset what Rodgers said, but he said, “My issue with him is you are doing the exact same thing.”

Ryan Clark Said That Aaron Rodgers Is ‘Tone Deaf’ & ‘Unaware’

That wasn’t the end of Clark’s calling out of Rodgers. He said that Rodgers was saying “asinine things,” because “someone is paying you who is exactly the same thing you are speaking out against” and was “tone deaf” and unaware.

“This dude is once again arrogant to a point that’s almost sickening,” he added.

He talks tough, “but he ain’t,” Clark said. He said that Rodgers has a “cachet” because he’s a great player. “This dude is a fraud. He’s been a fraud, and he can throw a football and that’s where it stops. Once that talent ends, so does him and so does he,” Clark said.

Rodgers’ comments on ESPN came after A.J. Hawk asked Rodgers to discuss how things have changed during his time in the NFL. Rodgers discussed players, but he then went into the rant about ESPN.

“And that’s what they showed on SportsCenter. Now it’s all talk shows and people whose opinions are so important now and they believe they’re the celebrities now, they’re the stars for just being able to talk about sports or give a take about sports, many of which are unfounded or asinine, as we all know. But that’s the environment we’re in now,” he added on the show.

Ryan Clark Said That He Admires Aaron Rodgers’ Talents as a Quarterback

Clark did have some positive things to say about Rodgers’ playing abilities.

“Actually, Aaron Rodgers you’re being paid to be on that show to give your thoughts and opinions as a personality,” Clark said. “And don’t get me wrong, he is not just to me a first-ballot Hall of Famer, he is one of the best and most talented quarterbacks to ever play this game and he ain’t no more. And his problem is that people are willing to say it. Are people not supposed to be able to do their jobs?”

He said that people should be able to be honest with “who you are as a player.” He said, “Times change.”

Clark was critical of Rodgers on X as well. “Aaron Rodgers blasted former players for believing they are stars now after not having the greatest of careers. It’s ironic that he said this while being paid to by a former player who is the epitome of the people he’s lamenting!” he wrote.

“Aaron is one of the greatest players of all time, and in my opinion top 2 most talented QBs to ever play. Still, his latest rant is hypocritical, tone deaf, & extremely unaware, but hey he’s Aaron Rodgers right? It doesn’t have to make sense!” he added.