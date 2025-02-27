Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Jets QB Fires off Message About ‘Complainers’ on NYJ Roster

The hits keep coming for the New York Jets. After another disappointing season on the field, they’re now getting criticized off of it.

“The NFL Players Association released its annual team report cards, a survey of 1,695 players who graded their respective teams in various categories. Jets players sent a loud message to [Woody] Johnson, giving ownership an F — the only team in the league to do so. The Jets’ overall ranking, based on grades in 11 categories, was 29th — a drop from 21st in 2023,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick sounded off on X previously Twitter to defend his old team.

“The Jets facilities were the nicest of my 9 teams by a long shot

I call bull [expletive] on some of these rankings…here are five possible explanations

1. They’ve downgraded facilities
2. Fitz hasn’t been there since 2016 so shut your pie hole you know nothing
3. Young players are now delusional and too pampered from college facilities where football isn’t the main thing
4. Players banded together because they don’t like ownership and didn’t give honest feedback in hopes to smear the reputation of the Jets
5. Lots of complainers in the building”

Insider Reacts to Jets Report Card Rankings: Exclusive

Brian Costello of the New York Post joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Thursday, February 27.

During our conversation, he reacted to the Jets’ poor rankings in the NFLPA report card.

“Yeah, I have some issues with the report card. I don’t know exactly how they do it, Paul. I’d like to know a little bit more about the methodology. When is it done? Because I remember this was an issue last year. Someone told me that it had been done in like October is when they do it. Like there are a lot of people in a locker room. I think guys who are on top of the roster have a different view than the guys who are on the bottom of the roster. So what is the mix there,” Costello questioned on “Boy Green Daily.”

Coz also told me that, “Some of it doesn’t make sense to me, like even put the Jets aside. I just saw a [Denver] Broncos reporter tweeted that Sean Payton got a B which makes him the 26th coach out of 32. So yeah weird stuff like that. Like the Jets’ food got criticized right and said it got worse but the grade went up. It was a D minus last year it’s a C minus this year. It’s not a perfect methodology. I [do] think there is some good info there.”

Coz told me that there are fair criticisms in the report.

For instance, the Jets’ team facilities are “very nice” Coz said but also it has been “17 years” since it was created.

“I haven’t really seen major upgrades since they moved there. There are parts of the building that I never see, so there could be upgrades that I don’t know about but I’m in the locker room a lot and the locker room is basically the same as it was in 2008 when they moved in,” Costello told me.

Coz defended the food but also admitted “My body is not a high-powered professional machine – so the evaluation of nutrition is different than mine.”

Jets Have to Look at Themselves in the Mirror

Johnson had media availability after the Jets’ introductory press conference for head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey in January.

During that conversation with the media, a very candid Johnson said, “I have to look in the mirror and be a better owner” via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Admitting you have a problem is the first step. Doing something about it is the second step.

Johnson shared a rare moment of self-reflection that we haven’t seen a lot of from him since he bought the team at the turn of the century.

Actions speak louder than words. With a new regime taking over, Glenn and Mougey have a chance to change the narrative.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

