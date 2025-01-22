Polarizing Super Bowl Champ Eliminated From Jets Search: Insider

The New York Jets search for a general manager has taken another turn.

Connor Hughes of SNY revealed that Minnesota Vikings vice president of player personnel, Ryan Grigson, has been eliminated from the Jets’ search.

The #Jets GM search has been re-opened. @Connor_J_Hughes said one GM NYJ has already told is out of the running is #Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson.

Grigson is a former Super Bowl champion and one-time NFL Executive of the Year. He was the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts for five seasons and finished with a winning record (49-31).

However, he has been often blamed for Andrew Luck’s premature retirement due to an inability to build a solid offensive line around him earlier in his career.

Search For a Jets GM is Back on in 2025

Aaron Glenn will be the next head coach of the Jets. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared on social media that it’ll be a five-year deal for Glenn.

Glenn was expected to be joined by Washington Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark who also interviewed with the Jets on Tuesday, January 21. However, the Jets have had a change of plans.

“With the Jets finalizing their expected deal with Aaron Glenn to be their head coach, the team now plans to proceed to additional second interviews for their GM job, per sources. Lance Newmark was in the building with Glenn on Monday and others remain under consideration,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared.

Newmark was the only candidate from the Jets pool of potential GMs that received a second interview. Now that Glenn is officially on the team, they will continue to listen to other candidates.

“Yeah, that is a very very fascinating one because everybody that I touched base with yesterday was under the assumption that Newmark was going there to take that job and that it was going to be him and Glenn. I talked to several general manager candidates and several agents that represent the general managers that the Jets had interviewed and they all said when the Jets called their candidates to let them know that they were no longer in the running – they hinted strongly that they were going in this direction of Newmark and Glenn,” Hughes explained.

“This is not reporting, this is just reading between the lines there, maybe they weren’t overly impressed with Newmark’s second interview. Although one source told me that Newmark was telling people that he felt he had a very good second visit with the Jets. So we’ll see what happens there,” Hughes added.

Jets GM Search Takes Another Turn

Gang Green was the first NFL team to have an opening at the general manager position when they fired Joe Douglas.

For a brief moment in time on Wednesday, January 22 they were the last team in the NFL with a GM vacancy.

It was brief because the Jacksonville Jaguars announced on social media that they had parted ways with Trent Baalke. That means there are now two vacancies in the NFL at the GM position.

So the Jets have newfound competition at the GM position.