Robert Saleh Breaks Silence After Former Jets Player Stops Gun-Related Incident

Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke candidly in the wake of a troubling story out of Nashville that also involved former starter John Franklin-Myers.

To be clear, Franklin-Myers is a hero in this harrowing development.

The Tennessee Titans released defensive tackle Jordan Elliott after an incident with offensive tackle JC Latham, who took exception with his teammate landing on his lower body in practice. After being dismissed from practice, Elliott attempted to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle and re-enter the team’s facilities.

AtoZSports’ Easton Freeze broke the news about the gun, which had been unknown in the immediate aftermath of Elliott’s release, on October 20. KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on Franklin-Myers being the “peacemaker” shortly after the story initially surfaced.

It is unclear what Elliott intended to do, and that is largely because Franklin-Myers stepped in and talked him down.

Former Jets HC Robert Saleh Gets Honest after John Franklin-Myers Stops Gun Plot

Saleh, who coached the Jets from 2021 through 2024 and took on the HC job in Tennessee this offseason, stood by Elliott amid the news of the incident.

Saleh praised the NFL and the organization for acting as they did.

He also framed the situation as a “cry for help” and cited recent instances of players committing suicide amid mental health issues that went hidden or unnoticed.

“I will stand on the table for Jordan’s character. Unfortunately, rules are rules with regard to guns on property. And sometimes it’s far greater than the knee-jerk reaction of kicking somebody when they’re down,” Saleh told reporters on October 21.

“He’s a good man. Had a terrible lapse in judgment that I recognize as a call for help more than a criminal act. It’s unfortunate the way it went down. As far as Jordan’s concerned and the locker room and all that, I think people see it differently here than the knee-jerk reaction of the world.”

In that supportive message, Saleh also addressed the other teams in the NFL.

“My message to 31 other teams would be if you need a helluva run-stopping D-tackle that can help you on a playoff run, give me a call,” Saleh said. “I’ll tell you everything you need to know about him.”

#Titans HC Robert Saleh says Jordan Elliott having a gun was, in a way, a “small sign of a cry for help,” considering he had no prior issues and is a father and a hard worker. Saleh referenced two suicides in the NFL over the past year and expressed concern about players… https://t.co/q9lj5zEzdC pic.twitter.com/DlhVRnOsI0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 21, 2026

Franklin-Myers spent five years with the Jets and two with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Titans in free agency this past offseason.

A disruptor on the field, Franklin-Myers was the opposite off of it for the Titans this week.

Jets Had Gun-Related Incident in 2025

Saleh and Franklin-Myers were both elsewhere when the Jets had their most recent gun-related incident.

Former Jets cornerback Kris Boyd “was shot in the abdomen on Nov. 16, and the bullet traveled to his lung and lodged in the pulmonary artery, police said,” ABC 7 News wrote in December 2025. “He underwent multiple medical procedures, posting Nov. 19 that he was ‘starting to breathe on my own.’”

That blurb came in an update that police had arrested and charged a man, 20-year-old Frederick Green, in connection with the incident. Green faces charges of “attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.”

Thanks to Franklin-Myers, Saleh and the Titans avoided anything remotely similar happening at their facilities this week.