Sauce Gardner Listed as Top Jets Choice for 2028 Olympics

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner could be adding a gold medal to his trophy case in the not-so-distant future.

“NFL owners have approved a proposal for players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics,” ESPN said.

“Around The NFL” writer Nick Shook singled out Gardner as a top choice for that future Olympics roster.

“Gardner might get a little handsy in coverage at times, but it’s hard to argue with the results he posted as a rookie. Sure, I could have selected a player with better top-end speed — although 4.41 is nothing to scoff at — but I’m seeking defenders who don’t waste steps and instead make a habit of staying in the opposition’s hip pocket throughout every play. That clears a spot for Gardner, who might break out a diamond chain or two to wear while playing for good measure. Team USA is going to need someone to bring the swagger, after all,” Shook said.

There Are Still Some Things to Be Ironed Out

During the annual spring league meeting in Minneapolis, the vote for NFL players to participate in these Olympic games “was unanimous,” according to ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler.

The vote required at least a 75% approval rate – it received a 100% approval rate

However, there are still several items that have to be hammered out before all of this comes to fruition.

“The Los Angeles Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 14, 2028, to July 30, 2028. NFL players are typically off during most of that period. At worst, flag football participants would miss the start of training camp,” ESPN explained.

NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. said in a statement, via ESPN:

“We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety and job.”

If Gardner were selected as a member of the Olympic roster, he would be the only member of the Jets on the team.

The only exception is for players who are involved in the international pathway program. A team’s designated player in that category would be allowed to “play for his home country,” ESPN said.

2 Massive Sighs of Relief From a Team and Player Perspective

Good news for NFL players who plan to be involved.

The league plans on purchasing “leaguewide insurance policies” so that all of the players who participate are protected against any injury suffered “while participating in an authorized flag football activity related to the Olympics,” per ESPN.

There is also an inherent risk for all of the NFL teams that allow their players to participate in the Olympics.

Another proposal includes “a salary cap credit for any player who is injured,” ESPN explained. God forbid an injury were to occur in the Olympics, the NFL team with that injured player would have the flexibility to replace said player, whether in a short-term or long-term situation.

Like anything in life, there are things to be figured out, but that all seems like semantics. It appears we will have NFL players in the Olympics vying for Gold medals in July of 2028.