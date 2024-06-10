Sauce Gardner Responds to Darrelle Revis Comparisons

The New York Jets have another star cornerback in Sauce Gardner, but he’s not the biggest fan of being compared to another former star corner for the franchise in Darrelle Revis.

Gardner joined the Green Light with Chris Long podcast for an in-depth interview. During the podcast, Gardner talked about the flaws in comparing him with a Hall of Fame cornerback like Revis.

“First of all, we have two totally different body types,” Gardner said. “So I don’t know if y’all can compare us that way…But it’s like, it’s Revis we’re talking about. The amount of special things he’s done, it’s crazy. I’m only going on Year 3 in the league, you know, so it’s totally different. I have to become the best Sauce Gardner I can be.”

The cornerback position in the NFL is filled with all kinds of eccentric personalities. However, it seems like Gardner is keeping a pretty level head when it comes being compared to one of the greatest corners in NFL history.

Sauce Gardner Is On His Way to NFL Greatness

Even though he’s only played two NFL seasons, Gardner’s pro career is off to a great start.

The Jets took Gardner with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A lockdown corner at Cincinnati, he finished his college career as a consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Since then, Gardner has played in 33 of 34 possible games, locking down the No. 1 corner spot. The traditional numbers are solid, racking up two interceptions and 31 pass breakups in two seasons. He even led the league with 20 pass breakups as a rookie.

However, the advanced statistics are even more impressive. According to Pro Football Focus, Gardner has allowed just two touchdowns when targeted in coverage on 124 passes in his direction. Opposing quarterbacks post a passer rating of just 63.0 when throwing his way.

Expectations are even higher for Gardner heading into Year 3. A healthy Aaron Rodgers and some splash signings on both sides of the ball have the Jets ready for playoff contention. It will be up to established stars like Gardner to continue playing at a high level to turn things around for the Jets this upcoming season.

The Jets Have Legitimate Talent at Cornerback

Gardner may be the only Jets cornerback being compared to Revis, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the position group lacks talent.

D.J. Reed handled starting duties opposite of Gardner in 2023. A former standout corner for the Seattle Seahawks, Reed was solid in his first Jets season. He finished the year with 76 total tackles, nine pass breakups, and an interception.

In the slot, Michael Carter II played the best football of his career in 2023. He finished the season with a career-best 80.4 PFF grade, operating effectively as both a tackler and coverage corner.

The Jets are also hopeful that fourth-round rookie Qwan’tez Stiggers can quickly find his footing at the NFL level. Although he never played college football, Stiggers shined at the CFL level this past season, earning Most Outstanding Rookie honors with five interceptions for the Toronto Argonauts.

With so much talent across the secondary, opposing quarterbacks could have a hard time making plays against the Jets in 2024.