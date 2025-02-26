Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson Deliver Great News for Jets Fans

After months of turmoil and speculation about the future of some of their young stars, New York Jets fans have finally received some good news.

“i don’t like keeping secrets😂 that’s why i don’t hesitate to say i wanna be a Jet long term lol,” Sauce Gardner responded to a fan on social media about his future with the team.

i don’t like keeping secrets😂 that’s why i don’t hesitate to say i wanna be a Jet long term lol https://t.co/V78TA6E4tu — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 25, 2025

“The Jets have two young stars eligible for contract extensions in [Garrett] Wilson and Gardner — and I’ve been told both would be thrilled at the prospect of signing long-term deals with the team this offseason. (Gardner has said as much on social media.),” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

Jets New Regime Speaks About Potential Contract Extensions

Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News asked general manager Darren Mougey at the NFL Combine if Gardner and Wilson could receive extensions.

“Yeah I’m just excited those guys are on the roster. Two young, good players, talented players, excited they are part of the roster,” Mougey responded.

#Jets GM Darren Mougey totally dodged @antwanstaley’s question about potential long term extensions for Sauce Gardner & Garrett Wilson. Just said he’s excited that they are part of the roster & said he has no philosophy on extending players early, ‘it’s case by case.’ 🎥… pic.twitter.com/n2B7HAxyRD — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 25, 2025

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY followed up with Mougey to ask if he has a philosophical belief about paying players after their third seasons.

“Yeah, I think it is case-by-case, team-by-team, player-by-player, the situation where you’re at. So I don’t know if I have a philosophy on it. I think it is always case-by-case,” Mougey responded.

Hughes added later in an SNY TV hit that if you pay guys early it can set a precedent for the future.

“It is an interesting dynamic to involve yourself in because the moment you pay one player after year three, every player is going to be expected to be paid after year three. That is something that the last regime with Joe Douglas didn’t want to do. They didn’t want to pay anyone until they had completed three years going into that fourth-fifth year. [The Jets] didn’t want to pay anyone too early and they didn’t want to set that precedent. It seems like Mougey is a little bit different,” Hughes explained. “The Jets have good players on this roster and the goal is to keep good players on the roster … Sauce Gardner an elite level player. Garrett Wilson an elite level player. Those are two guys that I believe in the coming weeks and months the Jets will explore contract extensions.”

.@Connor_J_Hughes and @JeaneCoakley discuss the Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers, where the Jets go at quarterback, Gang Green’s draft plans, and where the Jets stand with contract extensions this offseason for Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner: https://t.co/rVbV0m3GJM ➡️ @Honda pic.twitter.com/qZy4QMX1a1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) February 26, 2025

