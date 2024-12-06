Shailene Woodley Breaks Silence on Aaron Rodgers Relationship: “I Lost My Soul”

Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers has had a rather infamous life off the football field. From “immuno-gate” to ayahuasca-fuelled trips in South America, there is always something going on in the 4 x MVP’s world.

And his personal relationships are no exception, having had multiple girlfriends in the pubic eye including actresses Olivia Munn and Shailene Woodley, and a well-documented permanent rift with his immediate family.

Whilst many of Rodgers’ former beaus do not necessarily have the best relationship with him, none of them have come out publicly to actively decry their shared times together.

That has now changed.

Shailene Woodly Describes Feelings Of Depression During Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley was rumored to be dating Rodgers as early as the beginning of 2021, and the pair went official in a big way – announcing their engagement – that February. However, just over a year later in April 2022, the “Divergent” star and Rodgers broke off their planned wedding, citing political and personal reasons for the split.

In an interview with Outside published on Wednesday, Woodley details some of the previously unknown, behind-the-scenes aspects of their relationship.

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing. I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment. Empathy…kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

Rodgers Has Had His Fair Share Of Controversial Relationships

Unlike many of his NFL counterparts, Rodgers has never settled down and had a family, despite being a highly desirable bachelor and having had many girlfriends over the past decade +, during the bulk of his stint in the league.

And Rodgers does not seem to be a stranger to rocky relationships and abrupt endings.

In 2014, he dated Olivia Munn, with rumors at one point rife about the pair potentially being engaged. Ultimately, this was not the case, and Munn ended up taking the brunt of the heat – incorrectly, it turns out – for causing the distancing between Rodgers and his parents, Ed & Darla, and his brother, Jordan.

Subsequently, in 2018, Rodgers starting dating race car driver (and Bears fan) Danika Patrick. The couple split in July 2020, just seven months before Woodley and Rodgers got engaged in 2021, fuelling rumors that the former Packers star may have been unfaithful to his former paramour.

Another Blow To Add To A Difficult Year For “AR8”

Coming into 2024 with high hopes off of a successful surgery on his Achilles and an accelerated recovery time, Aaron Rodgers; his young receiving corps; and top 5 defense were set to take the AFC by storm and compete heavily to win their first AFC East title since 2002 – Rodgers’ freshman year at junior college.

Now with these fresh revelations of having his former partner having a very rough time with the former Super Bowl champ during their relationship certainly does not add any icing to a rather sour 2024 cake. But again, Woodley’s story is far from being over, and so is Rodgers’.