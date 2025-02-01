Jets ‘Blocked’ Multiple Interview Requests, Retain Popular Coach

One New York Jets coach from the 2024 season isn’t going anywhere.

Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that Aaron Glenn chose to retain wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson on his staff for 2025.

“Sources: The #Jets are keeping WR coach Shawn Jefferson. They blocked all interview requests for teams interested in him,” Hughes revealed.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic added, “It appears WR coach Shawn Jefferson might wind up being one of the only staff holdovers.”

Every other Jets staff member that was hanging in the wings has either joined a new team, their contracts expired, or they were fired.

Jefferson Being Retained Sounds Like Good News for Garrett Wilson’s Future on the Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said he wasn’t surprised by the news that Jefferson was sticking around.

“Jefferson has a good relationship with Garrett Wilson. There’s a [Bill] Parcells link here, too. Like Aaron Glenn, Jefferson played for Parcells (New England),” Cimini revealed.

“I’d imagine Garrett Wilson is on board with retaining his position coach,” ESPN radio host Jake Asman said on social media.

Wilson expressed frustration throughout the season with the lack of winning and some of the offensive struggles.

The former Ohio State product is now eligible to discuss a contract extension with the Jets for the first time in his NFL career.

Insider Provides Info on What to Expect With Wilson and the Jets

A lot of Jets fans would like to see the team be proactive with Wilson’s contract situation.

Wilson, 24, just completed his third season in the NFL. Over those three years, Wilson has racked up 279 receptions for 3,249 receiving yards and has scored 14 touchdowns.

Those numbers are historic both league-wide and for the Jets franchise.

Wilson became the fifth player in league history to start the first three years of his career with at least 80 catches and 1,000+ yards in each of those years.

The others who accomplished that feat were Michael Thomas, Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Wilson’s 3,249 receiving yards are the most by any Jets receiver through their first three seasons – ever.

Despite all of that, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler doesn’t think either side will be rushing to do a deal he told me on “Boy Green Daily.”

“There is not much precedent for wide receivers that are first-round picks getting a deal after their third year because of that fifth-year option. Even Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase had to wait. Now they were big money players that negotiated with their teams but they couldn’t reach a deal. We saw DeVonta Smith with the Eagles get a deal after three years so maybe that’s a template for Garrett Wilson. Ya know that kind of contract with more on it, you get interest because of the salary cap inflation,” Fowler explained to me.

“I don’t know, if I’m Wilson, I want to play the fourth year out, ball out, and put up bigger numbers,” Fowler added.

He told me that league executives have long considered him a top-10 receiver talent. However, the lack of video game numbers like double-digit touchdowns and high receiving yardage seasons is preventing him from jumping to that top level.

The Jets have him under contract for at least the next two years. They likely aren’t in a rush to give him that raise. Wilson could get financial security by agreeing to a deal, but it won’t reset the top of the market.