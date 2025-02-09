Jets Predicted to Acquire ‘Clutch’ Young Franchise QB This Offseason

Perhaps a solution at the QB position will fall right into the New York Jets’ laps this offseason.

That is exactly what NFL draft analyst Eric Edholm predicted in his mock draft for the NFL Media Group. He had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slipping to the No. 7 overall pick in the first round landing with the Jets.

“I’m not buying the ‘Sanders at No. 1’ talk, and I thought about sliding him down further (to the Steelers?), but then I remembered the Jets don’t really have a QB. Maybe it doesn’t happen, but this pairing would be … interesting,” Edholm wrote.

“One of the most clutch quarterbacks in the nation,” Colorado Football wrote about Sanders on his team bio page.

Sanders Is a Polarizing Figure Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft

Play

Edholm said he isn’t buying the hype that Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will be selected at the top of the draft.

He isn’t alone in his skepticism.

“I would say in my casual conversations with people within the league there is certainly not consensus that there is going to be one-two-three quarterbacks that are all going up there in the top-five. In fact, some of the most commonly talked about names could end up being projected lower than anybody realizes,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on “The Rich Eisen Show” back on January 3.

Specifically, Pelissero told Rich Eisen that he has talked to people in the league “that don’t have anything close to a first-round grade” on Sanders.

“The idea that he is just going to walk in and be the No. 1 pick, that is probably pushing it,” Pelissero explained. “I would just say in my conversations there is healthy skepticism among people in the league that when it comes to the end of this process, we get to that last week of April, that somebody is going to jump out there and use a really high pick on making him a franchise QB.”

That uncertainty could open the door for a potential draft day slide for Sanders. Initially, at the beginning of the draft process, the Jets seemed out of the race for one of the top quarterbacks only having the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

However, there is a chance that Sanders is still on the clock when the Jets are picking.

A Potential Franchise QB Option for the Jets

If Sanders is still on the board, the Jets will have a lot to think about in the first round.

The team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the quarterback position on the roster. Jordan Travis, a rookie QB the team selected last year, was unable to practice in 2024 because of a devastating leg injury he suffered in college.

Sanders, 23, spent the last two seasons at Colorado. During that run, Sanders completed 71.8% of his passes, threw for 7,364 passing yards, and finished with a 64 touchdown to 13 interception ratio.

Sanders is listed at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 215 pounds.

“Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy, and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Beyond all of that, Sanders has swagger and confidence.

“He is a very confident kid. If you aren’t out on him already with kind of just the way he carries himself… because let’s face it he is a more flashy confident type of a dude – if you are not out on that immediately and you’re willing to look into him – you are probably going to love a lot of the confidence,” NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema told Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show.”