Hi, Subscriber

Jets Predicted to Acquire ‘Clutch’ Young Franchise QB This Offseason

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Getty
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders hanging out at a sporting event.

Perhaps a solution at the QB position will fall right into the New York Jets’ laps this offseason.

That is exactly what NFL draft analyst Eric Edholm predicted in his mock draft for the NFL Media Group. He had Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders slipping to the No. 7 overall pick in the first round landing with the Jets.

“I’m not buying the ‘Sanders at No. 1’ talk, and I thought about sliding him down further (to the Steelers?), but then I remembered the Jets don’t really have a QB. Maybe it doesn’t happen, but this pairing would be … interesting,” Edholm wrote.

“One of the most clutch quarterbacks in the nation,” Colorado Football wrote about Sanders on his team bio page.

Sanders Is a Polarizing Figure Heading Into the 2025 NFL Draft

Edholm said he isn’t buying the hype that Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, will be selected at the top of the draft.

He isn’t alone in his skepticism.

“I would say in my casual conversations with people within the league there is certainly not consensus that there is going to be one-two-three quarterbacks that are all going up there in the top-five. In fact, some of the most commonly talked about names could end up being projected lower than anybody realizes,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on “The Rich Eisen Show” back on January 3.

Specifically, Pelissero told Rich Eisen that he has talked to people in the league “that don’t have anything close to a first-round grade” on Sanders.

“The idea that he is just going to walk in and be the No. 1 pick, that is probably pushing it,” Pelissero explained. “I would just say in my conversations there is healthy skepticism among people in the league that when it comes to the end of this process, we get to that last week of April, that somebody is going to jump out there and use a really high pick on making him a franchise QB.”

That uncertainty could open the door for a potential draft day slide for Sanders. Initially, at the beginning of the draft process, the Jets seemed out of the race for one of the top quarterbacks only having the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

However, there is a chance that Sanders is still on the clock when the Jets are picking.

A Potential Franchise QB Option for the Jets

If Sanders is still on the board, the Jets will have a lot to think about in the first round.

The team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the quarterback position on the roster. Jordan Travis, a rookie QB the team selected last year, was unable to practice in 2024 because of a devastating leg injury he suffered in college.

Sanders, 23, spent the last two seasons at Colorado. During that run, Sanders completed 71.8% of his passes, threw for 7,364 passing yards, and finished with a 64 touchdown to 13 interception ratio.

Sanders is listed at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 215 pounds.

“Sanders possesses a baseline of poise, savvy, and accuracy, traits that are integral in becoming an NFL starter,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Beyond all of that, Sanders has swagger and confidence.

“He is a very confident kid. If you aren’t out on him already with kind of just the way he carries himself… because let’s face it he is a more flashy confident type of a dude – if you are not out on that immediately and you’re willing to look into him – you are probably going to love a lot of the confidence,” NFL draft analyst Trevor Sikkema told Jake Asman on “The Jake Asman Show.”

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Predicted to Acquire ‘Clutch’ Young Franchise QB This Offseason

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x