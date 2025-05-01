Jets Fans Filled With Shedeur Sanders Regret After QB Retirement

The New York Jets punted on taking a quarterback during the 2025 NFL draft.

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders fell to the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. The Jets had five chances to take Sanders through the first four rounds of the draft, but they opted for other positions.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on social media, “The Jets missed an opportunity in the draft to add a developmental QB.” Especially considering Jordan Travis announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, April 30.

“It’s unclear whether the Jets knew about Travis’ retirement plans during the draft,” Cimini said. “If they didn’t know he was planning to retire, they certainly knew he was struggling in rehab.”

Fans Set Social Media Ablaze With Sanders Regret

Play

“The Jets must have known that Travis (honestly wish him all the best) was leaning towards retirement based on his rehab/doctor recommendations, and [they] still passed on Sanders? I’m sorry, but that’s just stupid,” a fan posted on X previously Twitter.

The Jets must have known that Travis (honestly wish him all the best) was leaning towards retirement based on his rehab/doctor recommendations and the still passed on Sanders? I’m sorry but that’s just stupid — Joe B (@DraftingJets) April 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The 2025 NFL draft was Thursday, April 24, through Saturday, April 26. The news of Travis informing the Jets of his retirement plans went public on Wednesday, April 30.

“Jordan Travis retiring sucks, thought he was going to be a stud someday for the Jets. Wish we knew this a week ago because you def grab Sanders by the 4th round #NYJ,” a fan said.

Jordan Travis retiring sucks, thought he was going to be a stud someday for the Jets. Wish we knew this a week ago because you def grab Sanders by the 4th round #NYJ — Tom Monahan (@tmonox9) April 30, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“In fact, Travis’ retirement could have the Jets looking back on the 2025 NFL Draft with a few regrets. The main regret the Jets could have was their decision to not draft a quarterback, specifically Shedeur Sanders, after he fell to them multiple times,” Zach Pressnell of Sports Illustrated wrote.

“Instead, the Jets opted to stay away from Sanders and the other quarterbacks in the draft class. Now, they’ve lost one of their top three quarterbacks, and they’re a few injuries away from being in a very bad spot,” Pressnell added.

You Can Make a Strong Argument That the Jets Should Have Selected Sanders

The Jets are one of many teams that don’t have a sure-fire franchise quarterback.

There is hope inside the Jets building that Justin Fields can be that guy for the green and white. He signed a two-year deal for $40 million in free agency.

However, the likelihood that he ends up being the guy is low. The Chicago Bears selected Fields with the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets are Fields’ third team in three years, with a Pittsburgh Steelers stint in between.

Four years of films and stats clearly say Fields isn’t good enough to be an upper-echelon passer. If Fields works out, it was a great gamble by the Jets. However, if it doesn’t, the Jets will be back in QB purgatory.

Quarterbacks are like lottery tickets. Outside of Fields, the Jets don’t have one. They could have hedged their bets by going all in on Fields and selecting a young QB, like Sanders, in the draft.

Two lottery tickets are better than one. After this Travis news, the Jets might regret not taking a young passer in April’s draft.