Jets ‘Keeping Close Tabs’ on ‘Rare’ Athlete With Boom-Bust Potential

The New York Jets are doing homework on one of the biggest boom versus bust prospects in the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed in a Sunday, April 13 column that the Jets are “keeping close tabs on edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Texas A&M). They met at his pro day and have stayed in touch. Glenn, of course, is a former Texas A&M star.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic called Stewart a “rare” athlete. The problem is that this is a classic debate of traits over production.

Brugler revealed in “The Beast” that Stewart has “never had more than 1.5 sacks in any of his three seasons in College Station. However, his tape shows a far more disruptive player — he led the Aggies in pressures (39) in 2024.”

In other words, whatever team drafts him will have to bet on the traits and trust their coaching staff to get the most out of the player. A dangerous choice with massive risk versus massive reward potential.

Stewart Was a Classic Combine Warrior This Spring

The former Texas A&M EDGE dominated in Indianapolis at the combine.

Stewart ran the third fastest 40-yard dash (4.59) among defensive ends. He posted a 1.58 10-yard split, showing off his explosiveness (second best among defensive ends). The 40″ vertical was also the second best among pass rushers. The 10′ 11″ broad jump Stewart posted was the top mark at his position.

He measured in at 6-foot-5 and tipped the scales at 267 pounds.

“His testing was off the charts, but he registered only 4.5 career sacks at A&M. Despite the modest production, Stewart is projected as a first-rounder because of his physical skills. It will be a stunner if the Jets took him at No. 7, but maybe he will be an option in a trade-down scenario,” Cimini explained.

What the Jets Would Need to Do to Get the Most out of Him

Brugler explained that the “No. 1 area in which he needs to improve is as a finisher. He has the athleticism to get to the ball, but has no business missing as many tackles as he does, especially given his power and movements. Overall, Stewart needs to mature his rush efficiency and finishing skills, but he has a rare combination of talent and motor to be a game-wrecker against both the pass and the run. His best football is ahead of him.”

This sounds like a draft pick that has home run potential but also an eerily low floor if things don’t work out.

The last regime made a similar swing of the fences with their first-ever draft pick in 2020. Former general manager Joe Douglas went for the upside of Mekhi Becton instead of the floor play of Tristan Wirfs.

Becton flamed out with the Jets, clashing with several members of the coaching staff, and battled weight issues. While Wirfs evolved into a multi-time All-Pro and became one of the best offensive linemen in football. Go figure.

A new regime needs to set the tone by hitting on the No. 7 overall pick. If head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey hit a home run, that would be wonderful; however, they need to make sure they don’t miss.

Stewart is a risky proposition. If it works, he could be a Pro Bowler for a decade, but if he doesn’t, certain members of the Jets front office could be looking for jobs in a couple of years.