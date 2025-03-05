Hi, Subscriber

Jets Predicted to Add ‘Carved From Granite’ Player With Rare Gifts

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Former Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart speaking at the 2025 NFL Combine.

The New York Jets are projected to take one of the biggest risks of the offseason.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid predicted that the Jets would select Texas A&M pass rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of his mock draft.

“He is the quintessential ‘potential over production’ prospect, as Stewart had only 4.5 sacks in three college seasons. But his time to first pressure (2.43 seconds) topped the FBS, suggesting there’s production to be unlocked. “He has similar size and skill set to Jadeveon Clowney because he can fit in any scheme,” said one scout following his combine workout,” Reid revealed.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Stewart is “carved from granite.” He measured in at the NFL Combine at 6-foot-5 and tipped the scales at 267 pounds.

“A rare combo of size, length, and explosiveness,” Zierlein said. “A rare blend of traits, explosiveness, and untapped upside … He’s long and sudden off the snap.”

With Great Risk Comes Great Reward

Stewart appeared in 37 games in college. During that run at Texas A&M, Stewart totaled 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 65 total tackles.

That low production increases the danger factor for any team that is considering taking him in the draft.

“Would you like Shemar Stewart to have 10 sacks? Sure. But the tape shows disruption. He led A&M with 39 pressures this year – his backfield production is better than the sack number,” NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler responded on social media.

Stewart lit up the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Among the top edge rushers, Stewart ranked fourth best in 40-yard dash time (4.59), he had the third fastest 10-yard split (1.58), had the second best vertical jump (40.00″), and he had the best broad jump (10’11”).

Brugler said Stewart isn’t just a combine warrior who looks good in gym shorts, “the crazy part, its not *that* surprising. It shows up on tape.”

Jets Keep Stacking Chips on Defense

Reid mocked Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison to the Jets with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round for ESPN.

“It will be hard for the Jets to bring back D.J. Reed, one of the top corners on the free agent market. Morrison would fill Reed’s No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Sauce Gardner. A pure technician, Morrison is a sticky cover corner with great ball skills (nine career interceptions),” Reid explained.

The entire Jets secondary is set to get blown up this offseason with free agency knocking on the door.

Reed, Brandin Echols, Ashtyn Davis, Isaiah Oliver, Chuck Clark, Jalen Mills, Kendall Sheffield, and Tony Adams are all set to be free agents, per Spotrac.

That leaves a lot of holes to fill specifically in the secondary let alone the rest of the roster for the green and white.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

