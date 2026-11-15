Why Isn’t Geno Smith Playing? Jets Turn to Rookie QB vs Bills

The New York Jets have made a quarterback change, going with rookie Cade Klubnik instead of Geno Smith to open the second half against the Buffalo Bills. However, the Jets did not make this switch by choice.

“Cade Klubnik makes his NFL debut. Smith is being evaluated for a concussion, per #Jets,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on X on November 15.

Smith took a big hit near the end of the first half.

He getting table-topped by two Bills defenders and remaining down for some time before making his way to the Jets sideline and into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. The break delayed any update, but Klubnik opened the second half as the Jets QB1.

However, Smith cleared concussion protocol only to suffer an ankle injury that forced him to the locker room for further evaluation.

The Jets took their time providing an update on Smith, but ultimately ruled him out.

Some have clamored for Klubnik to take over for Smith, a notion which has been shot down multiple times amid the veteran’s veritable resurgent season.

No one wanted to see it happen under these circumstances.

The Jets selected Klubnik in the fourth round with the 110th overall pick of the 2026 draft. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound passer completed 61.8% of his passes for 197 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception during the preseason.

Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich is now tasked with figuring out the best approach with the rookie as they hope for the best regarding Smith.

Jets Lose Multiple Players to Injuries vs Bills

Smith was just one of many Jets players who exited the contest against the Bills early, and he was not even the first.

Jets rookie first-round pick and wide receiver Omar Cooper got rolled up on on the opening series for the offense. Starting guard Dylan Parham went down with a knee injury, and Isaiah Williams (another WR) left with another injury.

That was just on offense, too.

Jets cornerback Azareye’h Thomas suffered an injury after snagging an interception of former MVP and Bills QB Josh Allen. Losing Smith would just be another blow in a tough Jets season.