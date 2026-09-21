Geno Smith Among Players Facing Discipline After Jets Fall to Packers

The New York Jets could see multiple players fall victim to the NFL’s review process and their own actions, including starting quarterback Geno Smith. Smith received a flag for “unsportsmanlike conduct” during the third quarter of the 20-17 loss.

It came during his touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson on what the broadcast said was “a little too much trash” talk with the Packers defense.

Packers edge Lukas Van Ness was credited with the hit and, likely, received the feedback.

Per the NFL, fines for unsportsmanlike conduct can hit $14,926 on first-time offenses, while second-time infractions can reach as much as $20,897. The NFL acts on its own discretion, though, so Smith could receive a fine within or beyond those limitations in either direction.

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This is not Smith’s first run-in with such an infraction. He received a $10,927 fine in 2023 while with the Seattle Seahawks for an unsportsmanlike call that was deemed taunting.

Taunting fines, which could better describe what Smith did, can reach up to $11,941.

That is for first offenses. On second offenses, the league notes fines can be as high as $17,911. But again, the NFL’s review process does not mean fines for every infraction, and it could include some that were not called during the game.

Another such penalty would have led to Smith’s ejection. Unfortunately for the Jets, Smith was not the only perpetrator during the disheartening come-from-ahead loss on Sunday.

Geno Smith Among Jets Facing Punishment

In addition to Smith, Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood was called for an infraction that could result in a fine from the league. It was offset, but that does not stop the NFL from acting.

During the fourth quarter, Sherwood delivered a blow on Packers quarterback Jordan Love while the latter attempted to run into the end zone. The broadcast called it “helmet-to-helmet,” and if the NFL sees it the same way, it could cost Sherwood up to $23,882 as his first offense.

If that sticks, and he is called again, Sherwood would face a fine up to $47,762.

It would also count as one of his three strikes under the NFL’s revised guidelines on player safety from August. If he avoids further incident, he could get his money back.

It does not end there for the Jets, though. Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee also drawing a flag for a fineable offense.

Brownlee made a stop during the overtime period. He put an end to a 15-yard pass from Love to running back Chris Brooks. However, Brownlee flung Brooks to the ground after both were well out of bounds.

If the NFL deems his actions a late hit, the fine could be as much as $11,941

As with the other infractions, a fine would increase after that if the first one stuck. For this in particular, it could reach $17,911.

Jets EDGE David Bailey could also see his illegal use of hands, hands to the face penalty upgraded to a facemask. That could mean a fine up to $11,941 this time and $17,911 were it to occur again.

Packers Players Facing Discipline Too

The Packers did not escape their win over Smith and the Jets without their own questionable actions that could draw additional scrutiny.

Officials flagged Packers defensive back Javon Bullard during the first quarter following his pass breakup of a Smith attempt to Wilson. Bullard approached Wilson, jawing at the Jets star over the play.

In the third quarter, teammate Dani Dennis-Sutton was called for unnecessary roughness.

It came during a Jets punt, as the rookie fourth-round pick got pressure on Jets punter Austin McNamara. It is unclear what Dennis-Sutton’s specific infraction was, but the threat looms.

Less uncertain is the roughing the passer call against Van Ness. That happened in the third quarter on a pass that Smith completed to Braelon Allen. Roughing fines can be $17,911 on the first go-round and $23,882 after that.

Notably, that play was one snap before Smith’s TD pass to Wilson and subsequent UC call.

Rookie third-round defensive lineman Chris McClellan was called for unnecessary roughness, too. His call came in the fourth quarter on another McNamara punt. McClellan got in Jets defensive back Malachi Moore’s face, jawing an pushing him after the play.