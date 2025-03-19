Jets Listed as ‘Perfect Landing Spot’ for Free Agent Pro Bowl WR: Analyst

Some more wide receiver help could be on the way for the New York Jets.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell listed the Jets as a “perfect landing spot” for four-time Pro Bowl pass catcher Stefon Diggs in free agency.

“If Diggs really is something close to a top-10 receiver, his signing would be a massive bargain. He made four straight Pro Bowls with the [Buffalo] Bills and was on pace for a 1,054-yard campaign with the [Houston] Texans. Every team needs a wideout who can get open against man coverage,” Barnwell explained. “And any team acquiring him wouldn’t have to absorb much off-field risk since Diggs is unlikely to command a multiyear guarantee this late in the market. Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year, $15 million contract with the [Baltimore] Ravens in 2023 after missing an entire year with a torn ACL, and the former [New York] Giants star hadn’t been nearly as productive over his prior few seasons as Diggs has. Any team in need of a wideout should be interested in a healthy version of Diggs, especially without draft pick compensation attached.”

A Diggs Signing Would Be a Low Risk vs. High Reward Proposition

Diggs, 31, entered the NFL as the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft.

During his 10 years in the league, Diggs has racked up 857 receptions for 10,491 receiving yards and has totaled 70 receiving touchdowns.

He was on pace for another big season in 2024, but it was cut short by a torn ACL. Diggs had 47 catches in eight games for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Diggs was on pace for 100 receptions for 1,054 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That would have been his seventh straight 1,000-yard receiving campaign.

Because Diggs is coming off of a season-ending injury, he won’t be as expensive as he normally would have been if he were fully healthy.

According to Pro Football Focus’ projections, Diggs is expected to sign a one-year deal for $16 million fully guaranteed in free agency. That annual salary would place him at No. 21 among the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

“Playing in an offense where he was no longer the top target didn’t hinder Diggs’ effectiveness. The star wideout was on pace to extend his streak of seasons with a PFF receiving grade above 75.0 and a drop rate below 10% on catchable passes before a season-ending ACL tear. That type of injury for an older player who wins with lateral agility will make for an interesting free-agent dance. Diggs’ situation has shades of Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency period in 2023, when he tore his ACL in the Super Bowl in 2021 and did not play in 2022 before signing a one-year, $15 million fully guaranteed contract,” PFF wrote in his free agency profile.

Jets Need to Find a Robin to Garrett Wilson’s Batman

Diggs was able to play nice as a complimentary option in Houston in 2024.

In New York, Garrett Wilson would be the No. 1 wide receiver and Diggs would be the strong No. 2.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen ranked Diggs as the No. 3 best overall free agent left and the top wideout still available.

“An ACL injury limited Diggs to eight games last season. His play speed is also starting to slip. But Diggs is a quality route runner who, once heathy and cleared to play next season, can create separation and produce after the catch,” Bowen said.

Diggs is a mercurial player. He posts cryptic messages on social media. He has had issues with two former teams, the Minnesota Vikings and Bills, which resulted in him being traded away.

If you’re comfortable with that extra baggage, Diggs is one of the most talented receivers in the NFL. That might be a risk worth taking if you’re the Jets.