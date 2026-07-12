2-Time All-Pro Sends Message as Jets Consider Options Before Camp

Free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs sent a very clear message to every NFL team.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said in a video posted last week to his YouTube channel via ESPN. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me.”

The two-time All-Pro remains a free agent as training camps are set to begin at the end of July.

Should the New York Jets consider adding the talented pass catcher to their roster?

An Unquestionable Upgrade

Diggs, 32, will turn 33 during the 2026 season.

I can’t speak to every team in the NFL, but Diggs would be an upgrade over what the Jets have at wide receiver next to Garrett Wilson.

The four-time Pro Bowler is coming off a successful season with the New England Patriots. He had individual success, finishing with 102 targets, catching 85 passes for 1,013 receiving yards, and scoring four touchdowns. The Patriots had team success, getting all the way to the Super Bowl.

The former Maryland product has had success recently and historically.

He entered the league as the No. 146 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Across his 10 years in the NFL, Diggs has appeared in 161 games and has started in 153 of them.

With those opportunities, he has caught 942 receptions for 11,504 receiving yards and has scored 75 total touchdowns.

Sometimes It Is About More Than Just Getting Better

Is Diggs a better player than rookie Omar Cooper Jr or Adonai Mitchell? Without a doubt. Does that mean the Jets should sign Diggs? Not necessarily.

Things aren’t always that simple.

The Jets need to develop talent not just for 2026, but for the future. Gang Green traded back into the first round to acquire Cooper. They believe he can be a foundational piece of this offense for many years to come.

Mitchell is a player that the Jets fought to get into the blockbuster trade for Sauce Gardner with the Indianapolis Colts. Mitchell, 23, will turn 24 during the 2026 season. He only has two years remaining on his rookie contract. Time is of the essence.

The Jets have to figure out whether he is a piece to their offensive puzzle or not. If he is, Mitchell will look to get rewarded financially in the not-so-distant future. If he isn’t the guy, the Jets gotta move on so they can find another guy to build around in that wide receiver room.

The addition of Diggs could potentially stunt the growth of either player or both. On top of the fact that Diggs always seems like he has something going on in his life beyond the football field. The Jets have enough distractions on their own; they don’t need any help.

Diggs’ statement might be true that he is better than any other current No. 2 WR in the league, but for the Jets, it just doesn’t make any sense.

When you get to the middle of July, it’s no longer about the money; it’s about the opportunity. Diggs can afford to be picky in terms of where he plays next. The destination that makes the most sense is the one that puts him in the best position to win a Super Bowl. That is the one thing missing from his sterling resume.