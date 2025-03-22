Jets Tried to Steal Broncos’ $39 Million Free Agent After Deal Was Struck

Things can get pretty intense during the NFL’s legal tampering period.

9News Insider Mike Klis revealed that after the Denver Broncos and free agent safety Talanoa Hufanga came to an agreement on a three-year deal for $39 million the New York Jets came in “after the bell.”

“The New York Jets swooped in to make an after-the-bell pitch of sorts to Hufanga with a sweetened offer. Freshly hired Jets’ general manager Darren Mougey, in his first free agency while sitting in the big chair, displayed the competitive spirit honed during his 13 seasons working his way up the Broncos’ personnel ladder. Mougey was the Broncos’ assistant general manager the previous two years until the Jets hired him to become their GM in January,” Klis said. “Alas for Mougey but good for his former boss, Broncos’ general manager George Paton, Hufanga declined the Jets’ overtures and honored his commitment with the Broncos.”

Revealing the Highly Competitive Nature of This Negotiating Window

“Remember, agreed-to deals between players and their new teams on Monday, March 10 can’t be finalized until Wednesday afternoon, March 12,” Klis noted.

In other words nothing the Jets attempted was illegal. It happens all the time in the NFL.

The Jets were recently on the other side of the coin.

During the 2022 offseason, the Jets agreed to a three-year deal for $24 million with veteran tight end C.J. Uzomah in free agency.

However his old team, the Cincinnati Bengals, tried to get Uzomah to back out of his commitment to the Jets to return, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo revealed.

Uzomah like Hufanga honored his original commitment and rejected advances from other teams.

The Jets Made a Pivot in Free Agency

The Broncos agreed to terms with Hufanga. Gang Green tried to convince Hufanga to change his mind. He said no thanks which forced the Jets to pivot and pivot they did.

Klis reported that “about six hours later” the Jets came to terms with a different safety. The Jets ended up signing Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Andre Cisco on a one-year deal for $10 million.

“Make no mistake, the two-day free-agent tampering window is a fast and furious recruiting event,” Klis explained.

The Jets needed multiple safeties at the beginning of the offseason, but it doesn’t sound like a free agent pairing of Hufanga and Cisco was on the table. Rather it was a one or the other scenario for the Jets.

Hufanga would have been a big money multiyear investment by the Jets. Instead they are taking a low risk versus high reward one-year flier on Cisco.

The former Syracuse product is coming off of a down year in Jacksonville. Gang Green is betting on the upside of the 24-year-old. If he can return to form this season, Cisco will be in line for a huge pay day from the Jets or one of the other 31 teams in the NFL.

Looking ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, the Jets still have a hole at one of the starting safety positions. Cisco will hold one of those roles and another possibility to start is restricted free agent Tony Adams.