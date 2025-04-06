Jets-Bucs Trade Pitch Delivers Treasure Chest of Picks Plus Young QB

The New York Jets have more needs than they have picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

One creative way they could attempt to fix that is by trading back in the first round. Jets analyst Dalbin Osorio of “Badlands” proposed a trade scenario that could deliver a treasure trove of picks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: a 2025 first-round pick (No. 7 overall)

New York Jets receive: a 2025 first-rounder (No. 19 overall), a 2025 second-rounder (No. 53 overall), a 2025 fourth-rounder (No. 121 overall), and a 2026 second-round draft choice

According to the NFL draft value chart, the No. 7 overall pick is worth 1,500 points. The Bucs’ No. 19 overall pick is worth 875 points. So Tampa Bay would have to make up the 625-point difference, likely and some.

The No. 53 overall pick (370 points), No. 121 overall (52 points), and a future second-rounder (420 points) that they would send to the Jets in this scenario equal 842 points. That would be a Tampa Bay overpay by about a third-round pick.

If that were to happen it isn’t unusual at all. That is simply the price of doing business. Tampa Bay would be moving up for something that they wanted and the Jets would be falling into a completely different tier of prospect at pick No. 19 versus pick No. 7.

Jets Land a Potential Franchise QB in Mock Draft

Osorio used those newfound picks to pull off a four-round Jets mock draft. The most interesting selection he made was the Jets taking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round.

“It became clear in talking to Glenn that he values quarterbacks with mobility — one of the qualities that attracted him to Justin Fields. Applying that thinking to the draft, the prospects to watch include Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Tyler Shough (Louisville), and Jalen Milroe (Alabama) — all good runners,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

Milroe, 22, is a wildly intriguing, albeit raw prospect who is expected to require years of development until he is ready to step on a football field.

“Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch, and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He can get through his reads when he’s confident and feels protected, but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled. He’s built like a Will linebacker, runs like a receiver, and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Jets Might Not Have a Chance to Grab Him After All…

Dane Brugler of The Athletic revealed on Sunday, April 6, that Milroe, “has accepted an invitation to attend the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.”

That has sparked rumors on social media that we could be in for a draft day surprise.

According to Pro Football Focus, Milroe received a late third to fourth round draft grade.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said on social media in response to this news that Milore will be “drafted higher than expected.”

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic said, “Milroe going in the first round would shock me but there has to be significant interest if he got an invite.”

During his four-year career at Alabama, Milroe appeared in 38 games. He finished with 6,016 passing yards, completed 64.3% of his passes, and had a 45 touchdown to 20 interception ratio.

However more impressive than his passing metrics are his running numbers. Milroe added 1,577 rushing yards on the ground, averaged 4.2 yards per clip, and scored 33 rushing touchdowns.