Ben Johnson’s Lions Understudy in Talks for Jets OC Gig: Report

Ben Johnson, Lions
Former Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson reacting ahead of an NFL game.

Ben Johnson wasn’t interested in talking with the New York Jets, but someone else on the Detroit Lions staff is.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson was told that Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand “is already involved in substantive discussions for the pending Jets offense coordinator role.”

Aaron Glenn Has a Unique Vision for Next OC of the Jets

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler joined me on “Boy Green Daily” on Tuesday, January 28.

During our conversation, he revealed what Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is looking for in his offensive coordinator.

“On offense, I get the sense that he is going to go more with the hot hand whatever that is,” Fowler told me. “I tend to think they will get somebody a little bit more up and coming who can run the offense.”

If that is the direction Glenn will go on offense, it’s an interesting strategy. For better or for worse Glenn is labeled as a defensive guy which puts a lot of pressure on whoever he hires at the OC position to handle that role.

The two names that Fowler has heard in regards to the vacant Jets offensive coordinator role are Los Angeles Rams tight end coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley and Engstrand of the Lions.

“Nick Caley, the tight ends coach with the Rams. Tanner Engstrand who is the pass game coordinator with the Lions has come up a good amount. The thing with Caley is I think he will have options. He is in the mix for Tampa [and] he could be in the mix for some others. He does appear to be a hot name right now. If you’re ranking OC jobs, I don’t know if the Jets are at the top. That can make it tricky. We’ll see how they prioritize,” Fowler explained to me.

Neither Caley nor Engstrand have any experience as an offensive coordinator at the NFL level.

For what it’s worth Engstrand has OC experience at the college level with San Diego (2011 through 2017) and at the semi-professional level with the DC Defenders formerly of the XFL now a part of the UFL.

Jets Caley Dream is Losing Steam

Connor Hughes of SNY reported that Caley of the Rams has been Aaron Glenn’s top target for his vacant OC gig.

“Nick Caley is one that is certainly atop the list & I think is the No. 1 guy that Glenn would like to bring with him to the Jets,” Hughes explained via SNY.

However new opportunities have arisen in the National Football League.

Liam Coen ditched the Buccaneers leaving the OC role surprisingly open for business.

Tampa Bay announced on social media that they have completed a virtual interview with Caley for their vacant OC role.

With all the buzz around other teams, it seems like the Jets might have to start looking in other directions. That would explain the new interest in Engstrand who was passed over by the Lions for their OC role. Detroit hired former Jets offensive coordinator John Morton for that role which opens the door for Engstrand to potentially come to the Jets.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

