Forgotten About NFL All-Pro Is Making Serious Noise at Jets Camp

The New York Jets might have hit the jackpot.

On May 29, the green and white signed veteran running back Tarik Cohen to the 90-man roster. The former All-Pro had been dealing with an array of injury issues the last few years, keeping him off the field.

However, in training camp, Cohen finally looks like his old self.

“He looks good man, he’s got his juice back,” head coach Robert Saleh told the media. “He is someone I’m looking forward to watching.”

Media Raves About Cohen’s Playmaking Skills in Camp

Rich Cimini of ESPN documented a play that happened on July 25, “Tarik Cohen on a toss to the right … then he cuts back and back and back, reversing field. Video game-like. One of the more interesting players in camp.”

Brandyn Pokrass of Jets X-Factor noticed a play that Cohen made against the second-team defense, “Tarik Cohen turned a short gain into a big chunk with a shifty juke. Looks like the veteran still has some good burst to him.”

Connor Hughes of SNY admitted that Cohen might not have the speed he used to earlier in his career “but still very agile. Interested to see him in [the] new KR [kick return] game.”

From his observations in training camp, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News believes that Cohen “certainly still has his speed.”

“RB Tarik Cohen, who is returning from a torn ACL in 2020 and a ruptured Achilles in 2022, showed some of his old burst [in camp],” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post revealed.

Cohen Has a Chance to Complete the Comeback Story With the Jets in 2024

The former North Carolina A&T product earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl status in his heyday with the Chicago Bears in 2018.

Cohen, 29, is still in his prime according to coach Saleh.

“They are just reaching their prime,” Saleh claimed when asked about Cohen and veteran pass rusher Takk McKinley. “Not just physically, but mentally in maturity. Cohen’s road has been a little bit different because of injury whereas Takk has been a bit different in terms of life. If both of them can harness that stay healthy and keep the mindset, talking about Takk, they can get back to reaching that level. It’s not going to be hard for them physically, they’re still young they’re going to get there, it’s just a matter of getting them on the right track and staying confident and building confidence and letting it rip.”

Cohen has proven when healthy he can be a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. Certainly, his presence provides another talented option for Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to work with.

Although his greatest contribution could come on special teams. The NFL dramatically changed its kickoff rules and it is projected to have a massive impact on the upcoming 2024 season.

Cohen was a valuable asset with the old kickoff rules, but this recent change could breathe new life into his NFL career.

The veteran running back and return specialist has a path to a spot on the 53-man roster, but worst case should make the team’s practice squad if he can stay healthy.